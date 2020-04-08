SMCCCD Announces Emergency Funding for Students
Yesterday, the San Mateo County Community College District (SMCCCD) announced an emergency scholarship for students who have been affected due to hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new scholarship can range from $500 to as much as $2000, with the goal of helping students get essential goods and services during the pandemic.
Certain guidelines do have to be met in order to sign up:
To be eligible students must:
• Be currently enrolled in at least 9 units
• Must have a GPA of 2.0 or higher
• Have submitted a 2019-2020 FAFSA or CA Dream Act Application
• Student’s Estimated Family Contribution (EFC) must be from 0 to 5555 in order to qualify
• Student’s hardship must be related to COVID-19 (student will be required to provide/submit sufficient information)