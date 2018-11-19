Weekly Briefs

Stan Lee dead at 95

The Marvel comic book writer, editor and publisher Stan Lee died at age 95 on Monday, Nov. 12. Lee’s death was confirmed by Kirk Schenck, an attorney for J.C. Lee, Stan Lee’s daughter. Born Stanley Lieber, Lee took the pen name Stan Lee. Over the span of several decades, Lee had a hand in creating superheroes such as Spider-Man, Black Panther and Hulk to name a few.

Juul to end flavored products sales from retail stores

The maker of Juul e-cigarettes announced on Tuesday, Nov. 13 that it will ban the sales of its flavored products from retail stores. This move comes in an attempt to cut down the use of its products by teens. In a statement from CEO Kevin Burns, Juul and the Food and Drug Administration share a goal: “preventing youth from initiating on nicotine.” In September, the FDA gave a number of major e-cigarette companies — include Juul — a 60-day deadline to put together a strategy to prevent the use of their products by underage individuals.

Disney and Pixar debut ‘Toy Story 4’ trailer

Disney released the first teaser trailer for “Toy Story 4” on Monday, Nov. 12, including some familiar characters and new ones, too. Comedy duo Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele’s characters — a stuffed duck and bunny, respectively — are among the fresh faces to be introduced to the Toy Story pedigree. Toy Story vets Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprise their roles of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, respectively in “Toy Story 4”, directed by Josh Cooley. The movie is slated to premiere in theaters on June 21, 2019.



Amazon to split its second headquarters between New York and Virginia

Amazon confirmed the location of the company’s second headquarters — HQ2 — between Long Island City, New York, and Arlington, Virginia on Tuesday, Nov. 13. The company, which is based in Seattle, Washington promised to create 25,000 high-paying jobs in each area. The New York headquarters is set to get $1.5 billion in incentives; Virginia headquarters is set to receive $573 million. “These two locations will allow us to attract world-class talent that will help us to continue inventing for customers for years to come,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos expressed in a statement.