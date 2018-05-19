The student news site of Skyline College.

Weekly Briefs

Adreana Estigoy, TSV Digital EditorMay 19, 2018 • 108 viewsLeave a Comment

The Texas shooting suspect has been identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year old who attended Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe. 10 people have died and an additional 10 were wounded as a result of the school shooting on May 18, 2018. Nine were students and one was a teacher.

Foothill College instructor and Santa Clara Council Member Dominic Caserta resigned from office and has suspended his campaign for Santa Clara County supervisor due to sexual harassment allegations against him. Nine people have filed reports with the SCPD.

Net neutrality was voted on in the Senate on May 16, 2018. The measure will repeal changes to the net neutrality rules recently adopted by the FCC.

The first e-cigarette death has been reported after examining the coroner’s report of Florida man, Tallmadge D’Elia. Cause of death was ruled as the explosion of the e-cigarette.

A Riverside City College student has tested positive for tuberculosis, according to the Riverside Department of Public Health.

More than 25 people have been hospitalized in New York as of May 19, 2018 as a reaction to synthetic marijuana, also known as K2.

Volcano Kilauea causes the first major injury from the most recent explosion. A homeowner got hit with the splatter from a third-floor balcony. He got hit on the shin and his leg was shattered.

