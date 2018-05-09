The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Weekly briefs

Adreana Estigoy, TSV Digital EditorMay 9, 2018 • 35 viewsLeave a Comment

President Trump has pulled the U.S. out of the Iran Nuclear Deal as of May 8, 2018. The deal entailed relief from sanctions while continuing its atomic program in exchange for limits on nuclear activities. Countries in the 2015 deal included: the U.S., U.K., Russia, China, the European Union and Iran.

The eruption of Hawaiian volcano, Kilauea on the Big Island has now destroyed at least nine homes and 35 buildings since May 3rd when a 5.0 earthquake struck. Affected areas have been evacuated. It has been reported that the volcano is still flowing.

The San Jose Sharks season has ended on May, 6 after they lost against Las Vegas’ newly minted, Golden Knights, effectively blowing their chances to make it into the conference final. The game was the sixth in the season.

The 2018-2019 ASSCC election has happened and the following positions have been assigned:

  • President: Michelle Chee
  • Vice President: Sara Benchohra
  • Commissioner of activities: Margarita Jimenez
  • Commissioner of publicity: Abiodun Foresythe
  • Commissioner of finance: Pearl Ibeanusi

Senators:

  • Khaing Aye
  • Rayne Frantzen
  • Thiri Htun
  • Jacob Korf
  • Andrea Mendez
  • Marigail Mijares
  • Nellyanna Eduuiguis Altuve Rojo
  • Ana Giulia Silva
  • May Myat Noe Tun

Congratulations to all!

 

 

Weekly briefs