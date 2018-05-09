Weekly briefs

President Trump has pulled the U.S. out of the Iran Nuclear Deal as of May 8, 2018. The deal entailed relief from sanctions while continuing its atomic program in exchange for limits on nuclear activities. Countries in the 2015 deal included: the U.S., U.K., Russia, China, the European Union and Iran.

The eruption of Hawaiian volcano, Kilauea on the Big Island has now destroyed at least nine homes and 35 buildings since May 3rd when a 5.0 earthquake struck. Affected areas have been evacuated. It has been reported that the volcano is still flowing.

The San Jose Sharks season has ended on May, 6 after they lost against Las Vegas’ newly minted, Golden Knights, effectively blowing their chances to make it into the conference final. The game was the sixth in the season.

The 2018-2019 ASSCC election has happened and the following positions have been assigned:

President: Michelle Chee

Vice President: Sara Benchohra

Commissioner of activities: Margarita Jimenez

Commissioner of publicity: Abiodun Foresythe

Commissioner of finance: Pearl Ibeanusi

Senators:

Khaing Aye

Rayne Frantzen

Thiri Htun

Jacob Korf

Andrea Mendez

Marigail Mijares

Nellyanna Eduuiguis Altuve Rojo

Ana Giulia Silva

May Myat Noe Tun

Congratulations to all!