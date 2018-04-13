Weekly briefs

Thursday morning, 14 year old Brennan Walker missed the bus to get to school and decided to walk to school but got lost and decided to get some directions from a resident. The woman who opened the door claims that she thought he was there to rob her. Walker tried to explain that he wanted directions but she wouldn’t let him speak. The woman’s 53 year old husband acted upon the situation by pulling out a 12-gauge shotgun and fired at Walker who ran as fast as he could to get away after seeing the weapon pointed at him.The woman had called 911 and when they got there, they asked walker what happened to which he responded with the truth about getting lost and asking for directions. The resident’s home had security cameras in which official could see and hear what had happen, yet the Sheriffs Office did not confirm on the video. Oakland’s county sheriff said that charges are expected upon the suspect who is in custody on the incident which he calls to be, “unacceptable in every level”. No one was injured during this incident.

Will Ferrell was injured in a car accident on Thursday night after his SUV flipped on the I-5 freeway in Orange County in a 2 car crash. The incident happened at 11 p.m. and he was released later from the hospital with minor injuries. There were three other passengers who were injured. Two obtained minor injuries and a third person was transported to a trauma center.