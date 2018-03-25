The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under News, Online Exclusive, Showcase

The psychological impact of midterms on students

Students feel stressed out and anxieties are at an all time high mid-semester

Nataly Gutierrez, TSV Staff WriterMarch 25, 2018 • 161 viewsLeave a Comment

Adreana Estigoy/The Skyline View

Adreana Estigoy/The Skyline View

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






As the semester progresses students feel many emotions such as anxiety and stress, especially right now with midterms in full swing.

Students tend to suffer through these severe emotions making it difficult for them to study or get good grades in their classes because of other priorities they may have.

Skyline student Amante Jones, a Biology major, has attended Skyline for six semesters and who struggles with these types of emotions and shared his experience on the subject.

“Being a student you also have other obligations like work, and work takes a lot of your time…you can’t study while you’re at work because some jobs don’t allow you to do that,” Jones said. “And then you have family obligations you have to attend to, so it makes it hard to fully study for a test.”

This is a common obstacle that many students face along with over-achievement being a downfall of some. Unfortunately, things don’t always come like they would’ve wanted them to.

A Psychology student that goes to San Francisco State University, Abby De Los Reyes explains her reasoning on why she tends to have anxiety and becomes stress out around midterms.

“I try to be a perfectionist and when I don’t get a certain grade that I really want, it scares me…even though I don’t really get a low grade,” said De Los Reyes. “ Another big part is when I receive my tests back and I get a B after trying so hard and that’s when my anxiety and stress comes from because I felt I did everything I could.”

A lot of students tend to suffer through these severe emotions making it difficult for them to study or get good grades in their classes because they have other priorities.

According to a study from Penn’s Center for Collegiate Mental Health’s annual report, more than half of the students visiting campus health clinics have listed anxiety as a concern.

It clearly states that anxiety is a concern for students and it shows that anxiety, unfortunately, affects students academically.

Research was conducted and it found that 21.9 percent of students, whom anxiety had affected their academic performance said that within the last 12 months, they received a lower grade on an exam or important project thus resulting in the student receiving an incomplete or dropping the course.

A Psychology Professor at Skyline, Lisa Cresson, shared some tips on how students can work on their anxiety when it comes to midterms and testing in general.

“Two things that can greatly enhance a student’s performance during midterms are: to get adequate sleep and practice a little mindfulness before entering into your exam. Sleep, particularly REM sleep, is when we lay down the day’s experiences and turn them into long-term memories,” said Cresson.

Cresson also stated that if they days is spent studying, the best thing you can do for yourself is to go to bed early and get a good night’s sleep.

“Let your brain soak in all that information you worked so hard to encode,” said Cresson. “Finally, practicing: even just a few minutes of mindfulness, quiet, calm breathing while paying attention to the breath can help to trigger your parasympathetic nervous system, the parts that help us calm down.”

 

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under News

Dr.Taylor-Mendoza’s VP of Instruction candidate forum

Having a good student counselor relationship to help achieve academic goals is one of the main points that Dr. Jennifer Taylor-Mendoza pointed out on ...

Dr. Besikof’s VP of Instruction candidate forum

On Thursday, Feb. 22nd there was both a student and facuilty forum for one of the final candidates for Vice President of Instruction (VPI), Dr. Rudy B...

Dr. Sweeney’s VP of Instruction candidate forum

The student body at Skyline was given a more distinctive chance to meet the final candidates in the running for the Vice President of Instruction (VPI...

International student presents at United Nations conference
International student presents at United Nations conference
Weekly Briefs

San Bruno City Council has approved a residential project at Skyline college which will include apartments for faculty employees in the hopes it will...

Other stories filed under Online Exclusive

Quick breakfast ideas for people on the grind
Quick breakfast ideas for people on the grind
The tradition of the coin flip is fundamentally unfair

The coin flip has become the go to law and order when it came time to split 50/50 decisions. We use this tradition for about nearly everything, includ...

Dr.Taylor-Mendoza’s VP of Instruction candidate forum

Having a good student counselor relationship to help achieve academic goals is one of the main points that Dr. Jennifer Taylor-Mendoza pointed out on ...

Dr. Besikof’s VP of Instruction candidate forum

On Thursday, Feb. 22nd there was both a student and facuilty forum for one of the final candidates for Vice President of Instruction (VPI), Dr. Rudy B...

Dr. Sweeney’s VP of Instruction candidate forum

The student body at Skyline was given a more distinctive chance to meet the final candidates in the running for the Vice President of Instruction (VPI...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • The psychological impact of midterms on students

    Features

    Quick breakfast ideas for people on the grind

  • The psychological impact of midterms on students

    Features

    A collection of curated fashion accessories

  • The psychological impact of midterms on students

    Features

    Rock the School Bells 11: digging into the orgins of hip-hop

  • The psychological impact of midterms on students

    Focal Point

    Museums struggle to interest youth

  • The psychological impact of midterms on students

    Baseball

    Skyline continues struggle against Cabrillo

  • The psychological impact of midterms on students

    Campus News

    International student presents at United Nations conference

  • The psychological impact of midterms on students

    Features

    Advancing your education through the Global Internship program

  • The psychological impact of midterms on students

    Campus News

    Expired elevators at Skyline

  • The psychological impact of midterms on students

    Breaking news

    ‘We demand action’ — Skyline students walk out to protest against gun violence

  • The psychological impact of midterms on students

    Focal Point

    Digital hype: staff favorites for the month of March

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
The psychological impact of midterms on students