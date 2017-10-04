The student news site of Skyline College.

Groundbreaking for Skyline’s Environmental Science Building

Carol High, TSV Multimedia Reporter October 4, 2017

The official groundbreaking took place on Oct. 4 for the new $40 million Environmental Science Building at Skyline College.

Targeted for LEED Gold certification, this will be the first building on campus with views of the Pacific Ocean. The building, designed by DES Architects of the Bay Area, will feature state-of-the-art lecture halls and outdoor learning space for students.

The vista point, which has been in place since the 1960s, will be replaced by the new construction and the trails will remain accessible by the community. “We will convert nine parking spots to a vista for thousands of faculty, staff and visitors to enjoy each year,” said Chancellor Ron Galatolo of the San Mateo County Community College District.

The building is designed with sustainability in mind, including zero net energy-ready, and will feature two classroom labs, and two tiered lecture halls. In addition to other indoor spaces, there will be outdoor learning labs.

“This building underscores our commitment to sustainability, said Skyline College President Dr. Regina Stanback Stroud. “It encourages us to look to the horizon and the world beyond this campus,” President Stanback Stroud said.

The building is expected to open in December 2018.









