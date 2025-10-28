How well do you know the horror movie scene? – Quiz

How well do you know the horror movie scene?

Question 1/11 Which actor is famous for portraying Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm St movies? Wes Craven Kane Hodder Bruce Campbell Robert Englund

Question 2/11 What is generally considered to be the first 'slasher' movie? Friday the 13th Psycho Halloween Scream

Question 3/11 What is generally considered the first feature-length horror movie? Nosferatu The Cabinet of Dr Caligari Dracula Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Question 4/11 What Stephen King adaptation did the author famously hate? It (2017) Carrie (1977) Maximum Overdrive (1986) The Shining (1980)

Question 5/11 What famous film director got his start from Troma Entertainment, the company behind the Toxic Avenger? Ti West James Wan James Gunn Zach Cregger

Question 6/11 Which of these is not a real horror movie concept? (basically, which of these is not a real movie antagonist) Killer Tomatoes A Killer Refrigerator Killer Klowns from Outer Space An evil snowman Murderous ice cream Evil Toilets

Question 7/11 Who directed The Nightmare Before Christmas? Tim Burton Danny Elfman Henry Selick Johnny Depp

Question 8/11 What is considered the first 'modern' zombie movie? Zombi Night of the Living Dead White Zombie Dawn of the Dead

Question 9/11 What is the only horror movie to have won Best Picture at the Oscars? Jaws The Exorcist The Silence of the Lambs The Substance

Question 10/11 What horror movie popularized found-footage horror? Paranormal Activity The Blair Witch Project REC Skinamarink

Question 11/11 Which of these is not a Stephen King adaptation? Stand By Me The Shawshank Redemption The Green Mile Hellraiser