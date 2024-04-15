“Larry the Musical,” liberation through representation

For many, the name Larry Itliong might not ring a bell, but his contributions to the labor movement and the civil rights of farm workers hold an everlasting legacy in our history.

While the efforts of Cesar Chavez are often recorded in American history, Larry Itliong’s role in promoting farm workers’ rights during the 1965 Delano Grape Strike has been overlooked and unrecognized for far too long. However, with the recent staging of “Larry the Musical: An American Journey,” his story is finally gaining the recognition it deserves.

From March 16 to April 14 at San Francisco’s Brava Theatre Center, an all-Filipinx cast encapsulates the legacy of Filipino American labor organizer and civil rights activist, Larry Itliong. Planning to premiere the musical in various cities across the United States, the creators of “Larry the Musical” are determined to bring light to Filipino Americans’ profound impact. Drawing inspiration from the book, “Journey for Justice: The Life of Larry Itliong,” by Dr. Dawn Mabalon and Gayle Romasanta, the musical serves as a tribute to Itliong’s efforts as an activist and leader.

The narrative begins with Larry Itliong’s immigration from the Philippines in 1929 in hopes of better opportunities, but he was quickly hit with the hostilities of racism, harsh working conditions and underpaid manual labor. Faced with injustice, Larry Itliong dedicated his life to community organizing among farm workers and cannery workers, advocating for social justice and amplifying the voices of the Filipino community.

Although I learned about Itliong’s story years ago, seeing it brought to life was truly special and unforgettable. I recall feeling tears streaming down my face from the opening number up until the cast’s final bows, overwhelmed with both heartache and appreciation.

As a second-generation Filipina American, I was deeply moved by the experience of witnessing a Filipino American narrative crafted specifically for Filipino Americans, by Filipino Americans. Growing up, I felt a sense of invisibility and undervalue due to mainstream narratives and history textbooks neglecting minority voices and experiences. However, with this production, I witnessed the transformative power of representation and reclaiming our narratives.

“Larry the Musical” serves as a reminder that we must tell our own stories before they are misrepresented or misinterpreted. There is a drastic difference between simply knowing about a community’s experience and truly having experience identifying within that community. With productions like “Larry the Musical,” we have reclaimed agency over our stories, allowing us to authentically celebrate our culture and rich histories.

While “Larry the Musical” may be a tale about the past, it also functions as a call to action, urging us to continuously honor the trailblazers who paved the way for progress and ensure that their impact is never forgotten. As we stand on the shoulders of leaders like Larry Itliong, I hope that communities will continue to be inspired to carry forward his legacy by advocating for justice and representation in our communities and beyond.