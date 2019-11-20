Exploring the game of Cornhole

A game originally played in a playground in grade schools, cornhole is now becoming a professional sport. Skyline students can see the board outside of building four and for those who do not play it is not just a game played at schools, barbecues and bars, it is a serious competitive game.

The name cornhole can throw off those people who have never heard of the game. cornhole has many names bean bag toss, lawn toss, and dummy board. The origin of the name is simple, the bags have dried up corn and the player must throw it into the hole. This could change as well when some players play with resins or plastic pellet, it is corn that is the most common to play with.

The lawn game classic of cornhole has been around for centuries and it was not until 2005 that the American Cornhole Organization established their own rules and official sanctioned products. The game of cornhole goes like this: players throw 16 ounce bean bags into a raised platform, if a bag lands on the board that is one point, if lands in the hole then the player receives three points. First team or player to 21 wins the game.

The American Cornhole Organization even has their own tournaments the ACO Majors are two day events around the United States that determine and round up the best players for their World Championships in July. Their latest tournament Skilcon was just contested this past weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, With the popularity of cornhole on the rise could this sport be taken serious. American Cornhole League, another league with only four years of existence, has managed to appear on ESPN broadcasting a six day world championship.

The sport can be seen in the same light as beer pong or shuffle board which are very bar heavy sport that always has someone holding a beer in their hand. But, cornhole can be seen as an underdog like the true underdog sport Dodgeball. Another sport that has come from the playground and made its way up to having their own league as well. Unfortunately, these sports are not featured in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Here at Skyline College sports in our athletic program include, Baseball, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Wrestling to add cornhole into the picture can be a complicated process. A simple backyard sport coming to college can be an impossible task. It was not recently that E Sports was accepted as a sport by the National Junior College Athletic Association with 30 college participating, cornhole can be high possibility.