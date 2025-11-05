Top five apps for college students

Between juggling lectures, deadlines, and club meetings, Skyline College students have found creative ways to make their phones work for them instead of against them. From study tools to focus aids, these are the five apps students recommend most for surviving and thriving throughout the semester.

1. Khan Academy

Khan Academy remains a go-to for students in math and science courses.

“It makes understanding any math or physics topic so much easier,” said Hary Daniel, a STEM student. “They teach everything from algebra to calculus III — it’s the GOAT for STEM majors.”

With short video lessons, practice problems, and progress tracking, Khan Academy makes it simple to review difficult concepts or refresh old material.

2. Otter.ai

Recording lectures has never been easier thanks to Otter.ai, an AI-powered note-taking app that transcribes, summarizes, and even answers questions about recordings.

“It’s super nice because the school pays for the subscription,” said Natalie Cornelison, a student who uses it daily.

For students who struggle to keep up with fast-paced lectures, Otter.ai ensures nothing is missed and makes exam studying much less stressful.

3. Microsoft To-Do and Google Calendar

Organization apps like Microsoft To-Do and Google Calendar are must-haves for keeping busy college schedules in check.

“Without them, I would feel lost,” said Jespen Morelle De Guzman, a computer science student who uses both to plan tests, assignments, and meetings.

She especially admires the customizable To-Do feature. Being able to create reminders, lists, and checklists makes each day’s workload easier to visualize.

“It makes me feel less overwhelmed and more accomplished once I check something off,” she said.

4. Refocus

For anyone who struggles with phone distractions, Refocus helps users limit screen time and stay present during study sessions.

“I get distracted by notifications and lose track of my lessons,” said student Kyaw Thet Lwin. “Refocus helps me stop scrolling and actually pay attention.”

The app blocks social media temporarily and tracks focus streaks, turning productivity into a challenge.

5. ChatGPT

Finally, ChatGPT earned a spot for helping students brainstorm, rephrase essays, or study complex topics conversationally. While it’s not a replacement for learning, students like Thet Lwin use it to clarify confusing lessons or get feedback on writing.

Whether it’s mastering calculus, fighting procrastination, or getting through midterms in one piece, these apps prove that a little digital help can go a long way at Skyline College.