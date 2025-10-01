ASSC spotlights local businesses with Latinx Vendor Fair

The smell of fresh snickerdoodles, the sparkle of handmade jewelry and the excited cheers from a game of Lotería; these were some of the sights, smells and sounds that convened at Skyline’s Latinx Vendor Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

The Latinx Vendor Fair, sponsored by the Associated Students of Skyline College (ASSC), was hosted in the Fireside Dining in Building 6. The event was held in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 annually.

ASSC Commissioner of Outreach Nathalie-Joyce Perucho, who helped organize the fair, said that ASSC was trying to host events such as these to celebrate the inclusivity of different communities on campus.

“We organized this event because we wanted to cater to our Latinx community at Skyline College and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month,” Perucho said. “We wanted to bring in these vendors because they’re small businesses that want to bring more to the community and share their passions with everyone.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vendors set up tables around the center of the Fireside Dining, selling an assortment of handmade goodies and crafts.

Karla Sanchez — a vendor who sold handmade jewelry, stickers and key chains — talks about the process of producing her crafts.

“I draw things at home for my stickers and art prints, and then I get a manufacturer to help me get them produced,” Sanchez said. “For the jewelry, it’s pretty much cutting wire and putting beads together. Sometimes I have ideas when I wake up so I try to draw it on a piece of paper and put it together later.”

Elisha Calleung — who sold cookies and other baked goods — said she was surprised by how much success she had at the event.

“I didn’t really expect people to come check out the market, I’m surprised I sold out most of my stuff,” Calleung said. “I had 35 cookies and I sold 29 so that’s pretty good, right?”

For the last half hour of the event, four rounds of Lotería were held. The winning prize for each winner was a voucher that could be redeemed at the Skyline bookstore for free hoodies.

Ariadna Flores Lopez, the host of the game of Lotería, explained the significance of the game and its mechanics.

“It’s a very common game to play in a lot of Hispanic and Latino households. It’s essentially like bingo,” Flores Lopez said. “You’re trying to match the card chosen from the deck to one of the images on your own card, and when you win you say ‘Lotería’.”

Gema Washington — a vendor who sold stickers, prints and Labubu mouse ears — said how she felt it was important for Skyline to hold the fair.

“I think it’s important to feature Latinx vendors because anybody can come and get a taste of what Latinx vendors and artists have to offer,” Washington said.