The Learning Center and library are here to help students both in person and online

Quiet, open, welcoming, The Learning Center (TLC) is your gateway to more than just a study space. Inside, students will find peer-tutoring, peer-mentoring, and many other resources designed to make college feel less overwhelming.

Staff in Building 5 look to encourage students to take advantage of the many programs and opportunities at hand, because many students are unaware of the extent of resources available to them on campus.

Skyline’s Instructional Aide II, Monique Ubungen Wardell, talked about her hope to, in time, increase student usage of the space. Even as simply as using it as a study space, she just wants people to see the space as open and welcoming to all.

“I’ve always loved the mission of The Learning Center, which is to provide academic support for literally every class subject,” Wardell said.

Retention Specialist Raymon Gutierrez said he hopes to give a clear understanding of the many resources available at each student’s fingertips. Gutierrez said he wants students to feel confident and supported in today’s world and self-assured as they navigate college, not just in the academic field.

“I tell my mentors, we wear multiple hats where it can be academic-based, learning how to navigate Canvas and uploading PDFs online, to talking to your professor, emailing, to finding a job on campus, to building soft skills like time management and organization,” Gutierrez said.

TLC is within reach for all things academic and beyond. Whether it’s your first semester in college or you are continuing your education, there is help available to guide your next steps. It is important to note that TLC is not only a study space, but it is also here to serve as a helping hand.

Peer-tutors, Aileen Bucog and Jewel Jenny, gave their takes on how TLC has personally helped them as students.

“I just really love the community here and how they care about the students…even after tutoring sessions,” Jenny said.

Bucog and Jenny said they hope that students feel the support given to them, and that they aspire to instill confidence in their students’ writing abilities and offer assistance with their assignments.

“I’m pretty happy to be able to be in that role now to help other people,” Bucog said.

With peer-mentoring programs, you have the opportunity to work with the guidance of your schoolmates and learn at your own pace. Jenny described how, through her journey back to school, the peer-mentoring program, as well as the peer-tutoring program, have given her an amiable return to a school environment.

With the library just one flight of stairs away, you have access to an abundance of resources. The library offers study rooms, book checkouts, and plenty of online resources for those who can’t always be here in person.

The library’s Digital Services Librarian, Vincent Kang, said he aims to remind students that the library is a place to obtain all sorts of information.

“The chances the library has what you’re looking for are pretty high,” Kang said.

Kang said that, if ever you want to borrow a textbook while you study, pick up a graphic novel, or need a quiet space to work, the library has you covered. Whether you prefer to study alone or in groups, there are private study rooms available or independent study cubbies at your disposal.

Aside from textbooks, plenty of fiction and non-fiction books are available to read.

“From time to time, if you come in, you’ll see the book displays change constantly. We will promote, this month, Dark Academia,” Kang said. “Sometimes we will promote books about Indigenous peoples, immigration, and personal finance.”

The Skyline Learning Center and library are here to remind students that they are not alone in their journey through college, and there are a multitude of available academic aides at their disposal.

TLC and the library are your campus safety nets; the staff are eager to help students navigate college and get set up for success.