A look inside Skyline’s barber and cosmetology programs

The Cosmetology, Barbering, and Esthetics (CBE) program here at Skyline College is something to be highlighted, whether to further your education, start it, or just as a service to use. Having added the barbering program in 2016, they provide many services at affordable prices for students.

The CBE coordinator, Cassidy Ryan, joined Skyline in 2016 with the goal of supporting students in their education. She spoke about how lucky students are to have the opportunity to study here for free.

“After working a number of years at a private school, I really hated that we were sticking students with debt before they even got started,” Ryan said.

The students are hard at work, required to spend between 5-7 hours a day, 4 days a week in the classroom.

“It’s actually pretty intense,” Jasmine Vivas, a barbering student, said.

Vivas said that while some people think the program is just teaching them how to cut hair, they are also learning about safety and sanitation, infection control, and learning different tools some may have never used before.

While first semester students practice on student models, second semester students are the ones who work on the services you can pay for. While beauty school has been portrayed in the media as competitive, here at Skyline, it seems the staff team and students are all very supportive of each other.

“I feel like sometimes it could be competitive, but it’s really not too bad,” Janina Quiñones, a student of the Cosmetology department, said. “We’re all on the same level and we’re all trying to do what we can.”

Ava Cardiel, another student in the program, agreed with Quiñones on the supportive atmosphere the program fosters.

“We all want to help each other and get better,” Cardiel said.

The CBE department — filled with supportive, hard working staff and students — offers services while semesters are in session, each with their own studio work place to perform their best work. All departments are located in Building 4; Barbering focuses on haircuts and beard shaves or trims; Cosmetology with coloring, styling and cuts; Esthetics with facial and other treatments.