MSU members narrate struggles amid aftermath of 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar

Students from the Myanmar Student Union (MSU) raise their voice for their families who are suffering the aftermath of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake, over 3 weeks after it happened. Full of grief, anxiety, and frustration, MSU’s members call for international awareness, humanitarian aid, and solidarity with the people from their homeland. The stories shared by them paint a dire picture of the current situation in Myanmar.

There’s no way home

“Some people became homeless and the earthquake destroyed their home, [and] unless their house is destroyed completely, they can stay in their house,” Isla Aung, MSU general member, said.

Aung narrated how those who lost their homes, including her cousin who lives in Mandalay, had to stay outside and brave the hot weather in Myanmar. She also mentioned that there are a lot of mosquitoes, which makes it even harder for the affected people.

Their fear is not just about their family’s safety, but also the skyrocketing rent prices and the effects of inflation.

“My mom, who lives in Yangon, she’s worrying about the inflation, and also she’s crying every night because she’s worrying about the aftershock,” Aung added.

Aung also mentioned that her family is worried about how they will manage to escape safely in case of another earthquake because all of them are women, including her 80-year-old grandmother. She detailed how her mother cried over the phone whenever they talked. She also highlighted how her family had to move to another apartment and how inflation and high rent prices became another obstacle for all of them.

Engyin May, MSU’s general secretary, also talked about her relative and friend’s situation amid the crisis.

“My aunt [lives] in Mandalay because Mandalay is very affected by the earthquake, and our house [was] damaged. The house is not livable anymore, so they have to move to the monastery nearby, the whole family and some of the employees,” May said.

May mentioned that her friend, whose house was damaged and is not livable, now lives on the streets. She said there is no electricity, and the water source is also poor, which is a struggle, especially in Myanmar’s hot weather.

MSU general member Win-Mon Kyi supported these stories and proved that it is not isolated, as her own family also struggled after the earthquake.

“There [have] been devastating challenges, and we’ve been receiving photos from them. Luckily, we have [an] internet connection to connect with them, and they showed the damage via video call, Kyi said.

Kyi also mentioned that families who lost their houses in their area were evacuated to a nearby elementary school and that they are trying to support each other and give each other aid. Kyi mentioned how most of the damage that they have seen is that of collapsed buildings, but it was fortunate that her family is alive.

Crisis within a crisis

MSU members also talked about the crisis inflicted by the civil war that is going on in the area. According to Associated Press (AP) news, one group declared a ceasefire, but some continue to fight with each other.

“On the day that the earthquake happened, after two hours, the military government they bombed the villages,” May detailed.

May said that the government is asking different countries to help the affected people, but that not a single cent will go to the people.

This situation worsens the already difficult situation of the earthquake victims, and the MSU members expressed their dismay at how the government responded to the disaster.

“The response to the earthquake from the military junta has been abysmal, and as we know, the first 72 hours in an event of an emergency is super critical,” said Win-Mon Kyi. “The people are being neglected, even though there could be a lot of prevented deaths

Kyi, however, recognized international countries’ support, such as rescue teams and aid.

She mentioned that the people need water, temporary shelter, and basic needs above all.

Amid the chaos, Martin Tun, MSU Chairperson, concern centers around ensuring that aid reaches the people, not the regime.

“The people of Burma are in urgent need of our help from all over the world,” Tun said.

Tun also said that he is trying his best to listen to people who are affected and give them as much time as possible and understand their struggles. He explained how the military has previously manipulated crises to maintain power, referencing the Red Cross being led by former generals and the 2008 Nargis cyclone tragedy that was used to push forward an election.

“To be honest, I am not entirely sure, but the way I understood so far, according to the community and people asking for help, especially in Sagaing…how they are dealing with it is that they are not able to deal with it,” Tun said.

He also mentioned how some of the bodies are just left rotting. He also said that the whole city is overwhelmed by the rotten smell, and it is a big issue. He added that the lack of materials for clearing, which includes body bags, is making it even difficult to clear the areas.

A call for help

As reported by AP News, the international rescue efforts were already being pulled out, and the local rescuers are now focusing on clearing debris. According to their anonymous source, the number of bodies gathered decreased. Still, this does not guarantee that things will go back to normal and that the basic needs of the affected will be met.

Despite all these challenges, MSU is mobilizing. Kyi noted that this disaster prompted the Myanmar Student Union to organize fundraisers, including Thingyan celebrations at Skyline College and Jefferson High School (JSD).

The group is asking for support for their members who struggle not just financially, but emotionally and mentally. They shared their individual struggles that also mirror those in their group. They shared how their commitment to advocacy is often intertwined with personal sacrifice.

“Financially, although my uncle supports me for college, I really struggle [with] how to support money to my family,” Aung said.

She explained how this situation is a shared experience within her friend group, who are struggling as their families in Myanmar can’t support them at the moment. She mentioned that some of them decided not to go to school for a few semesters and work to send money to their families.

“I am worried about a lot of people right now,” May added.