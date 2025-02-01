Fil-Am students talk about burnout

Burnout kicks in early this academic year as Skyline students, specifically those who are in the Filipino community, face an overwhelming amount of workload.

While burnout is not directly a mental health condition, it could lead to serious mental health concerns.

In a literature review focusing on burnout, researcher, Jamielene Ella Balancio, discussed how the lack of comprehension of burnout affects a lot of Asian Americans. In the Philippines, family-oriented traditions and religious beliefs have long influenced how people perceive mental health and it extends to families who have immigrated to the United States as well.

As a result, there is a culture of silence in which people conceal their problems and concentrate only on upholding social harmony and “saving face.” Although there have been recent attempts to discuss mental health more publicly, it is still viewed as taboo in many Filipino communities, more specifically within the family.

Story continues below advertisement

Amid all of that, Filipino-American students at Skyline find ways to identify their burnout symptoms and cope with them.

History major Jerrick Molejona’s experience mirrors what many students go through, especially when juggling multiple classes, side jobs, and a personal life. For him, the intense workload during the fall 2024 semester was overwhelming.

“I’ll say [I experienced burnout] last semester of fall 2024 when I had three classes in the range of 11 hours, like two lecture classes and a dance class,” Molejona recalls.

The combination of academic demands and extracurricular activities pushed him to the edge. He tried to cope with it by listening to music and doing breathing exercises.

However, burnout is not just about feeling tired. It could also lead to emotional exhaustion.

Kim Eunice Isorena, a psychology student who also struggles with burnout, shares, “Symptoms-wise, since it’s linked to anxiety, I feel tension on different parts of my body like my stomach or even clenching my jaw for some time that it ends up hurting.”

She found a way to prevent further burnout by working on her activity books or coloring books and taking a nap for brain rest.

For some students, burnout depends on the time of the year.

Karmela Luisa Sanchez Madarang said burnout typically surfaces during the winter months when the cold adds to her sense of lethargy. She notes that the colder weather often exacerbates her “Don’t want to get up” mood, a sentiment many can relate to during darker, colder months.

“I try very hard to moderate myself and my time. If I’m starting to zone out, that’s when I excuse myself, walk around for a bit, or drink some water. I need time before being ready to tackle problems again,” Madarang explained.

Additionally, Jamie Laygo, a hospitality student, mentioned that burnout usually sets in the middle of the semester for him.

“I try to talk to friends and make a little schedule for myself. If that doesn’t work, I try to exercise or at least go on a walk/run to clear my mind,” Laygo said.

Despite being burned out, these Filipino-American students found a way to cope with it.

Perry Chen, a Skyline counselor and Active Minds adviser, said, “In order to find balance, one of the most important things is you have to stop and just check in with yourself. That is the first step.”

He also mentioned that meditation, walks, and socializing with friends, would work but one should recognize what’s best for them and learn how to set a limit so it would not lead to procrastination.

“When we talk about self-care, it is very personalized and we have to figure out what works best,” Chen emphasized.

By being mindful and taking proactive steps to avoid burnout, one can better navigate the pressures of school, work, and life in a way that nurtures their well-being.