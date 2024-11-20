Students strut the Skylloween runway

Skyline College celebrated Skylloween on Oct. 31, with clubs from all over campus gathering into the Fireside Dining Room for a costume runway, to give away prizes at their booth, and advocate for their club.

When the event started at 10 a.m. the Fireside Room was filled with all sorts of characters; monsters and anime/TV characters walked around playing games at the different booths.

The highlight of the event was the costume runway, organized by the Associated Students of Skyline College (ASSC).

ASSC Vice President, Gerson Fernandez, said the runway idea came to fruition when they noticed the layout of the tables had created a pathway in the front.

Here, students announced their name and what their costumes were, then they walked the runway in front of their peers. Many students went up and shared what character they were wearing as their fellow club members and peers cheered them on.

Fernandez also went to the event dressed as a rainbow piñata, after it was suggested to him by his brother while they were shopping for costumes.

“I thought it was cute because then I could just give out candy,” Fernandez said. “That was its little gag.”

In addition to the costume runway, students could mix and mingle with club organizers, and play different games to win prizes at each booth.

One of the clubs present was the Birding Brigade. Nathan Joey Cariaso, a member of the Birding Brigade, said the club is made up of students who enjoy bird watching as a way to relax.

“It’s a good way to get off your phone and get out in nature, and just forget about the stresses of school,” said Cariaso.

Keilani Mejia, another member of the Birding Brigade, said that it’s necessary for clubs to make themselves known, and to connect with as many people as possible to generate new members.

“If you’re not confident in what you do and if you don’t share it to the world, then no one’s going to join.” Mejia added.

Psi Beta Psychology Honor Society members, Olivien Pinaroc and Alexandra Szabo, hosted a spin-the-wheel game, where the winner could receive a prize or a free art commission by Pinaroc.

Psi Beta has discussions every Thursday from 1-2 p.m.; some discussed topics include mental health, current psychology research, and sometimes philosophy when it intersects with psychology.

Occasionally, the club will also take field trips out to improve their knowledge of the field.

The event wrapped up at 1 p.m., students began to put away their booths, boxing all their decorations to be placed back in the classrooms.

However, the monsters will always be back next Halloween.