Accessories take the spotlight

Fall is upon us and although the last minute heat wave has staved off the cold for now, sweater weather is fast approaching. This season, fall staples can be punched up with accessories that bring new life to your outfits.

For fall/winter 2018, big earrings are making a comeback. They pair perfectly with your favorite chunky knit sweater and add a pop of shine to an otherwise bland outfit. Tortoiseshell earrings and revamped hoops are a great addition to any fall outfit. Beanies get a twist with metallic thread that catches the light and Lenny Kravitz-esque scarves are not to be eschewed.

Many people can fall into the trap of wearing sweats to school when the temperature drops, and while comfort should always come first, a cute pair of earrings is an easy way to take your outfit to the next level. Cool kicks are also a good way to add an unexpected touch to your look. Cheetah print boots add some sass to a more traditional sweater-and-jeans combo and patches on an oversized denim jacket make a dress a bit edgier.

This season, don’t be afraid to make your accessories the center of your look. It takes minimal effort and makes a huge impact. When the trend is to wear muted colors, take a risk by standing out and wearing a bright pop of color; it will add life back into your wardrobe and make getting dressed for school on a cold morning a little less dreary.