The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Menu
Filed under Features, Focal Point, Online Exclusive

How to combat busyness from some of the busiest folks on campus

Adreana Estigoy, TSV Digital EditorMay 6, 2018 • 43 viewsLeave a Comment

Screenshot by Adreana Estigoy
“My advice to students is to prioritize based on urgency and importance. Every task can be evaluated using those two characteristics. If not, it’s probably not worth your time,” - Justin Piergrossi, Head men’s basketball coach

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






, tricsk

Tags:

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Features

J.Cole helps us choose wisely with the messages of “KOD”
J.Cole helps us choose wisely with the messages of “KOD”
Satisfy your ice cream craving with a harmony of flavors
Satisfy your ice cream craving with a harmony of flavors
Musical theatre: beyond the stage
Musical theatre: beyond the stage
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War
April T.V. review: What’s hot right now
April T.V. review: What’s hot right now

Other stories filed under Focal Point

J.Cole helps us choose wisely with the messages of “KOD”
J.Cole helps us choose wisely with the messages of “KOD”
Satisfy your ice cream craving with a harmony of flavors
Satisfy your ice cream craving with a harmony of flavors
Musical theatre: beyond the stage
Musical theatre: beyond the stage
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War
April T.V. review: What’s hot right now
April T.V. review: What’s hot right now
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • How to combat busyness from some of the busiest folks on campus

    News

    History repeats itself in Nicaragua

  • How to combat busyness from some of the busiest folks on campus

    Opinions

    Disney’s culture of gender stereotypes

  • How to combat busyness from some of the busiest folks on campus

    Multimedia

    Update from the view – TSV podcast Spring 2018 Ep. 5

  • How to combat busyness from some of the busiest folks on campus

    Features

    April T.V. review: What’s hot right now

  • How to combat busyness from some of the busiest folks on campus

    Campus News

    Middle-class students look to community college as their first option

  • How to combat busyness from some of the busiest folks on campus

    Baseball

    Skyline emerges victorious against Gavilan

  • How to combat busyness from some of the busiest folks on campus

    Opinions

    Supreme Court sides with police

  • How to combat busyness from some of the busiest folks on campus

    Campus News

    Skyline College construction projects update

  • How to combat busyness from some of the busiest folks on campus

    News

    Bay Area trend: The rise in housing prices

  • How to combat busyness from some of the busiest folks on campus

    Focal Point

    Immerse yourself in a rainbow of experiences at The Color Factory

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
How to combat busyness from some of the busiest folks on campus