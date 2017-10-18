The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Features

7 pop culture Halloween costumes

Lauren Gozon, Focal PointOctober 18, 2017 • 104 viewsLeave a Comment

When it comes to Halloween, we either one, plan our costumes out in advanced, two, procrastinate on finding a costume until the last possible minute, or three, end up not dress up as anything and tell ourselves we'll "try again next year". The solution to this dilemma is coming up with ideas beforehand. Here is a list of the prominent pop culture costumes for Halloween 2017.

For Individuals

11004398_hi

Tina Belcher, Bob’s Burgers:

As simple as it gets. Tina wears her signature blue skirt, light blue top, white socks with a red stripe, chucks, a yellow clip, and glasses. In addition to her look, we suggest you act her hopelessly romantic, yet socially awkward self.

For Individuals

2fb4c3ebe5e99271940eb1c0c69453d8

Eleven, Netflix's Stranger Things:

Stranger Things is coming back on Oct. 27, so there’s no better time to be Eleven. All you really need is a blonde wig, a pink 80’s style dress and a blue jacket, a pair of tube socks and of course a box of Eggos

For Couples

905f68cb0139cf9220ca95e3e68a0825--rick-and-morty-costume-rick-and-morty-cosplay

Rick and Morty, Rick and Morty:

For Rick:
A bright yellow shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.
For Morty:
A white lab coat, blue shirt, dark pants, and black shoes. You get 10 points if you end up getting the famous Szechuan sauce.

Czlx16TWIAAZoZn

Timmy Turner & Trixie Tang, Fairly Odd Parents:

For Timmy:
It’s entirely okay to not have your Fairy Godparents with you for this Halloween outfit. A pink hat, pink shirt, and blue jeans will do.
For Trixie Tang:
Timmy Turner’s love interest, you’ll need to wear a lavender turtleneck sweater, a white skirt, white boots, and a lavender headband. How to act? Remember that you're the most popular girl in Dimmsdale Elementary School.

R820859_1

Pennywise, IT

For those who have seen both the original and remake of IT, you know how creepy Pennywise the Dancing Clown is. Find yourself an elaborate ruffly clown costume, an orange wig, and red and white face paint.

tumblr_ojldy3zh361qed4cmo1_1280

Milo Thatch

The famous expeditionary guide from Atlantis. For this costume, you’ll need a green parka, grey sweater, khaki pants, and huge glasses.

7e681379a20db96ccc6df5ccb47e8e0c--marceline-costume-cosplay-anime

Marceline the Vampire Queen, Adventure Time:

Despite being a thousand years old, Marceline the Vampire Queen, from Adventure time, has the appearance and personality of an 18 to 20-year old. To channel Marceline you’ll need a red flannel, ripped jeans, and red shoes. Big black hair to cover the side of your face.

