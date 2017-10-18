7 pop culture Halloween costumes
For Individuals
Tina Belcher, Bob’s Burgers:
As simple as it gets. Tina wears her signature blue skirt, light blue top, white socks with a red stripe, chucks, a yellow clip, and glasses. In addition to her look, we suggest you act her hopelessly romantic, yet socially awkward self.
For Individuals
Eleven, Netflix's Stranger Things:
Stranger Things is coming back on Oct. 27, so there’s no better time to be Eleven. All you really need is a blonde wig, a pink 80’s style dress and a blue jacket, a pair of tube socks and of course a box of Eggos
For Couples
Rick and Morty, Rick and Morty:
For Rick:
A bright yellow shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.
For Morty:
A white lab coat, blue shirt, dark pants, and black shoes. You get 10 points if you end up getting the famous Szechuan sauce.
Timmy Turner & Trixie Tang, Fairly Odd Parents:
For Timmy:
It’s entirely okay to not have your Fairy Godparents with you for this Halloween outfit. A pink hat, pink shirt, and blue jeans will do.
For Trixie Tang:
Timmy Turner’s love interest, you’ll need to wear a lavender turtleneck sweater, a white skirt, white boots, and a lavender headband. How to act? Remember that you're the most popular girl in Dimmsdale Elementary School.
Pennywise, IT
For those who have seen both the original and remake of IT, you know how creepy Pennywise the Dancing Clown is. Find yourself an elaborate ruffly clown costume, an orange wig, and red and white face paint.
Milo Thatch
The famous expeditionary guide from Atlantis. For this costume, you’ll need a green parka, grey sweater, khaki pants, and huge glasses.
Marceline the Vampire Queen, Adventure Time:
Despite being a thousand years old, Marceline the Vampire Queen, from Adventure time, has the appearance and personality of an 18 to 20-year old. To channel Marceline you’ll need a red flannel, ripped jeans, and red shoes. Big black hair to cover the side of your face.
