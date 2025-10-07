Skyline women’s volleyball suffers second loss to Contra Costa

Skyline College’s women’s volleyball lost their second matchup against the Contra Costa Comets on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. The Lady Trojans were defeated in three sets of the match.

In the first set, the Lady Trojans took the lead early on by scoring 5 points in a row. The team had up to a seven point lead, which they lost later in the set, ending with a score of 25-20 as the Comets were able to capitalize on the Lady Trojans’ offensive mistakes.

In the second set the Lady Trojans were looking to bounce back while the Comets were looking to keep up the momentum. The second set gave us one of the most exciting rallies of the game, a full defensive display from both teams with give-and-take action. The outcome was the same as the first as the Comets won 25-18.

The third set delivered non-stop action with the Lady Trojans up again with a seven point lead. The set refused to end with the points stretching past the 30s as both teams fought to secure a two point lead to finish the match. The set ended up with the Comets up with a score of 32-30. Skyline freshman outside hitter Annie Nussbaum said the team was able to extend the final set and compete with the Comets when the team slowed down their approach.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were focusing too much on the score, about winning or losing, [or] what’s happening at the last point on the runs instead of just taking it one point at a time,” Nussbaum said. “As we just slowed down… that’s when we started to stop doing our mistakes.”

Head coach Nilo Mauricio said the team is still learning how to finish and secure victories when they get higher leads.

“Our team doesn’t know how to win yet, they get to a point where we are leading and they are scared to win,” Mauricio said. “We have to learn how to win and finish the game.”

Mauricio also said that they need to focus on their next practice so mistakes like the ones from the past match do not happen again.

“Still working on making sure to keep the pressure on them, we always keep the score differential, so one side is always leading and they have to catch up or vice versa, trying to implement that during practice,” Mauricio said.

It wasn’t all negative for the Lady Trojans as Mauricio said that Skyline freshman outside hitter Krystalyn Isleta had an excellent game.

“Positively, Krystalyn had her best game by far, her confidence is getting better,” Mauricio said. Isleta said herself, despite the loss, she was proud of the team and how hard they worked throughout the game.

“I’m really proud of the team and everyone’s progress, especially my own. I think this is the best game I’ve had yet but I could have not done it without my team so I’m really proud of the girls,” Isleta said.

Skyline freshman setter Angelina Yeakly said she was optimistic with the team and is looking to focus on certain things during the next practice so the team gets on the winning side. “I think we did really well, we definitely just needed to communicate more,” Yeakly said. “I think that is our big goal and we get in our heads a lot.”

The loss marked the Lady Trojans’ eighth loss this season, however, the team looks to bounce back against Cabrillo Community College at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8.