Men’s basketball wins KeDraun Buckner memorial game

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the Skyline men’s basketball team took home an 85-65 victory over Cañada College at the Sixth Annual KeDraun Buckner Memorial Game, which honored Buckner who died six years ago in the middle of his sophomore season. Skyline head coach Justin Piergrossi gave a speech at halftime that paid tribute to Buckner, his family and many of his former teammates.

Guard Milandev Chatha credited the Tojrans win to the team’s unity this year on the court.

“I think the biggest thing for our team that separates us from all the others is how together we are and that really showed today,” Chatha said.

At halftime, in Piergrossi’s speech he spoke about the legacy Buckner has left on the basketball program and how he was as a player both on and off the court.

“[Buckner] impacted me, he has impacted my program and every player that comes through my program being impacted by his legacy here,” Piergrossi said.

While Piergrossi gave many shout outs at half time, one of the most prominent was to Buckner’s mother Sharon Gray because of her strength and connection with the team through the loss of Buckner.

“She has handled all of this with just immense strength and pride knowing that KeDraun’s legacy lives on through us,” Piergrossi said.

When asked what it was like going into the locker at halftime after Piergrossi’s speech at halftime, point guard Achilles Woodson spoke about the team’s motivation to win the game.

“It was more motivational because we know what this game means to coach… so we just really had to locked in for him and not give up so easily,” Woodson said.

The memorial game also has honored Buckner every year with a video featuring highlights from his Skyline career, as well as a memorial scholarship through the SMCCCD Foundation, which directed all proceeds from the game to the KeDraun Buckner Memorial Scholarship fund, awarded to a Skyline athlete every spring.

“We’ve raised almost $30,000 over the years through this game and through separate donations to fund the scholarship,” Piergrossi said. “So that’s been a very meaningful part of this [memorial game] and part of his legacy.

Buckner’s mother Sharon Gray said she has appreciated both the scholarship and memorial game because it has kept Buckner’s legacy alive.

“It’s amazing for me because what it does for me is it keeps my child alive for me in my heart,” Gray said.

At the end of the game all the players from Skyline go to Buckner’s family to pay respect and Gray said she appreciates all the players for their kindness.

“The players are amazing and they are so accepting, loving and kind, so it’s always a pleasure,” Gray said.

Reflecting on the memorial game, Gray said she appreciates the sense of community and kindness she receives after the game every year.

“I’m always the last one here because I’m just talking to everybody and everybody is so loving and to do it for my baby is just humbling.” Gray said.

When asked to describe Buckner Gray said he was very joyful and s

“[Buckner] always loved to have fun and he always was the life of the party, he liked to joke and laugh,” Gray said.



“The day after KeDraun passed away, his mother, Sharon, came to practice to be with the team,” Piergrossi said. “She knew how hard it was for [his teammates] that day.”

Every year I give Sharon and key John’s brother a chance to come down and address the team in the locker room.

We were probably a couple possessions away from making the state tournament, even though we were playing not only with a heavy heart, but without arguably our best player.

[Piergrossi] is the best coach ever, he’s not only a coach but he’s a friend, he’s a teacher, and he loved Key [Buckner] and Key loved him

“You see how emotional [Piergrossi] gets when he talks about [Buckner] because they had such a really good relationship and he has become a very good friend of mine,” Gray said.

“I’m still learning about life through his life even now,”