A season to forget about

Justin Kapsas, Sports EditorDecember 6, 2024
The 49ers are stuck with bad luck this season.

The 49ers have had a tough season to say the least. There is a slim chance of them making it to the playoffs, surprisingly, after they went all the way to the Superbowl last season. One of the main reasons behind this may be due to the team’s constant problem with player injuries, the most relevant being running back Christian McCaffrey’s recent knee injury, ending any chance of him making a return during the regular season. This turn of events put a heavy weight onto the 49ers and the Faithful.

McCaffrey suffered the injury during a snowy game against the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday, Dec. 1. The running back injured his PCL after slipping on some snow during a play, and never returned after halftime. The 49ers would eventually lose the game to the Bills, 10-35. It was a very upsetting situation for McCaffrey, who had only been playing for three games before getting injured. McCaffrey had missed the first eight games of the season after dealing with achilles tendonitis in both his legs.

The 49ers fans also had to deal with quarterback Brock Purdy’s injury this season, which he suffered during a game with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 17. This caused him to miss the game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 24. Brandon Allen took his place for the night but the 49ers were unable to close and lost 10-38. Purdy would come back for the Buffalo Bills game, where McCaffrey would get hurt, continuing the cycle of bad luck for the 49ers this season.

Ultimately, the 49ers have had a string of bad luck this season, but they will persevere. Purdy has already shown what he is capable of and the Faithful are lucky to have McCaffrey as their running back. In time, the 49ers will win another Superbowl. It may even be with Purdy and McCaffrey. However, with few games left this season and all the damage that has been done to the team, the Faithful may want to sweep this season under the rug when it’s over.

