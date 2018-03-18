Martial arts can add a kick to your day

Martial arts is perceived in many different ways: some people see it as fighting while some call it a defense mechanism. However you see it, we all need a little more martial arts in our lives.

One of the best defense methods is martial arts and it can also be beneficial to one’s mental and physical health because of the physical movement and stress relief one can gain while participating in a class. Martial arts classes are offered to all ages and through different gymnasiums. People attend classes for a variety of reasons, whether it’s out of curiosity or to create healthy habits for themselves.

Different forms of martial arts, including karate and boxing, can contribute to improving one’s health in many different ways.

Boxing is one of the many common forms of martial arts. While some of the physical health benefits are clear, boxing can act as a mental health aid as well. Many people struggle with stress and certain outcomes that occur in life, boxing serves as an escape from problems and it helps clear the mind.

In a Harvard Health Letter titled “Punch up your exercise routine with fitness boxing” the benefits of fitness boxing were discussed.

“Fitness boxing is also a great aerobic exercise,” Harvard said. “Aerobic exercise gets your heart pumping and helps lower the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. It can strengthen bones and muscles, burn more calories, and lift mood. Aerobics can also boost your endurance, which helps you climb a flight of stairs or walk farther.”

In addition, there are martial arts activities such as karate that can be valuable to people of multiple ages. Karate is said to have more benefits to one’s health than any other type of exercise for people of various age ranges.

A study conducted by the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health called “Martial Art Training and Cognitive Performance in Middle-Aged Adults,” researchers found that martial art classes were effective in improving an individual’s cognitive process. This is because the cortical movement that is necessary for the complexity of martial arts is more apparent than while merely walking.

These are a few of the different types of benefits, and boxing and karate are just some of the forms of martial arts that can provide mental and physical benefits to one’s health.

Contact sports like these may be looked down upon because some believe they are too dangerous. With the right protection and proper guidance, most of these activities can be performed in a safe environment so there is nothing to be afraid of.

Though many people have different views on martial arts, people shouldn’t look at it as something violent. Making a statement about something without personally trying to participate in it can lead us to miss out on opportunities to better ourselves.

Many of us have different types of coping mechanisms and habits to try and keep our bodies and minds healthy. Martial arts can be a great method for someone trying to bring a positive impact in their life.

While attending a class of any form of martial arts at any age, you can see that it will benefit you in many ways and even awaken a passion that you never knew you held.