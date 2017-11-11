Crystals instill peace of mind

Trends are constantly coming and going where it can be hard to keep up with what is the latest thing. Right now, crystals have been the new hype with the younger generation when it comes to fashion. To them, crystals are a great tool to use when trying to focus on a new intent or becoming a better person, a different way of “approaching” health and spirituality.

As a crystal user, there are over 20 different types in my collection. Each one serves a purpose and helps me in my busy life. There are the typical crystals that can be found anywhere including jewelry stores such as amethyst clear crystal quartz, rose quartz, and Tiger’s Eye.

Crystals have been used for thousands of years by various cultures. According to LiveScience website, certain cultures have a connection in believing what crystals can do for people, “dating back at least 6,000 years to the time of the ancient Sumerians of Mesopotamia. Ancient Egyptians are also referenced on such sites as being among the first people to have adorned themselves with crystals — including lapis lazuli, carnelian and turquoise — to ward off illness and negative energy.” But the article does include certain cultures especially in Asian cultures, there are beliefs that surround the crystals related to superstition and the well-being of the soul.

There are many who do say that crystals do not work but from experience, it is in the state of mind and what you’d want to get out of it. There is the theory of crystals being a placebo, but based on my experience crystals they do help. Just having that stone in your hand and feeling its coolness, it puts me at ease to be able to go throughout my day. There have been many times I have bought crystals without knowing what they’re meant for but I used them. When I have the crystals effects on my body, even though I wasn’t expecting anything it helped me.

Each crystal has a meaning to it, for example, amethyst are used to keep a clear mind, lower anxiety, bring luck and alleviate insomnia if it put under a pillow. It may not work for everyone but I’ve heard from people personally that it has worked for them and myself.