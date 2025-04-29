Skyline College should update information online and across the campus

Skyline College needs to update the physical and digital information posted online and across the campus. As the summer and fall 2025 semesters approach, new students are expected to enroll, and the outdated campus information on bulletin boards, restrooms and the website can spread outdated information to prospective students who may not know better.

One of the flyers that should be prioritized is the Title IX announcement on bathroom doors around the campus. While the location of the flyers is indeed helpful — since restrooms are usually where a lot of people pass by regularly — the information is outdated and still has Skyline’s president, Newin Orante, as VP of Student Services and Title IX Coordinator.

Yes, the location and contact information might still be the same, but putting the correct point person, Luis Escobar — who is the current acting vice president — would have been better. That way, Title IX victims could be pointed to the person who is in charge of their cases instead of getting redirected to different departments as they go to Building 4.

It is also important to point out that there are updated resources available that are not included, like Community Overcoming Abuse (CORA), San Mateo County Domestic Violence Services and Resources, and TimelyCare. Additionally, putting specific point persons for Public Safety and Personal Counselling Services would guide a Title IX victim even more, making the process of reporting less intimidating to those who have already suffered enough.

Furthermore, bulletin boards and announcement sections, especially in the usual crowded spots like Building 19, Building 6, and Building 8, must be updated as well. A lot of the posted information is old, and this is not much of a welcoming atmosphere for the new students. It also sometimes leads to people getting lost around campus due to obsolete information.

Moreover, most parts of the website are being regularly changed, specifically the admissions, academics, and events portions, but there are still pages that need to be updated. An example is the untimely posting of minutes of the meeting by some organizations, like the Skyline Organization and Club Council, which have not been updated since 2019, and the Classified Senate, which has not been updated since 2023. This could be a transparency issue since most of the topics discussed in these meetings affect both the student body and the staff. And while the people maintaining the website might not be directly responsible for this, Skyline College must enforce the regular updating of this information.

In the next few months, Skyline’s administration will change again, given that the new college president will take over, and the college has to make sure that information is updated when that happens.

In the end, it is understandable that the college has gone through a lot of pressing matters and even big changes this academic year, but these are important facets of the university that must not be neglected, given that they affect students. Also, this could help raise awareness of timely events on campus and even help in the upcoming college accreditation process. These details might seem small, but the process may help the college in the long run.