The Democratic Party is failing

The Democratic Party has been an utter failure since the 2016 election. The party is stuck in the past still thinking that they’re dealing with Bush-era Republicans. The party is suffering from an identity crisis where it just constantly shifts its views whenever the Republican Party adjusts their own views. The party is a flat out mess but there are ways to fix it and make it a party that stands for something. The leadership of the party has continually failed the American people time after time and it often feels like they don’t even attempt to do anything in response to problems affecting the average American.

The party should focus on the working class first and foremost. Seeing one of the biggest figureheads of the party, Josh Shapiro, pushing legislation in Pennsylvania that would lower taxes for businesses and only businesses was stomach churning. Kissing up to the right and trying to pass this bill does him no favors. He alienates himself from people on the left and still won’t be able to win over people on the right.

The party lines keep blurring and at this the two party system seems a bit pointless. The biggest divide in the country isn’t the gap in the two parties, it’s wealth. The party system at times feels like this but now more than ever it feels like the Democrats have abandoned that philosophy to try and win over Republican and median voters, which never works. The Republican Party, on the other hand, has just appealed to their demographic and the Trump campaign was built on helping out the wealthy and the top 1%. They made it so if you are wealthy you pretty much have no reason to vote against him. The two parties don’t do anything anymore except distract from the real dividing factors in the nation.

Story continues below advertisement