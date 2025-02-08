Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and a few other multi-billionaires attended Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20th. With the rise of fascism in this nation, it is not particularly surprising seeing them side with Trump.

The most concerning part of this is how much power someone like Musk has despite not being an elected official. His views and actions have been openly fascistic for the past couple of years with him doing multiple blatant Nazi salutes when speaking at the inauguration. His support of “Alternative for Germany” or better known as the AfD party, is also a cause for concern since that party is extremely on the far right. A few days back he even gave a speech to them saying, “I think there is too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that. Children should not feel guilty for the sins of their parents—their great grandparents even.” This is not just alarming language, but it is also another one of Musk’s calls to facism.

All of these billionaires have too much power in politics and have been using their owned platforms to spread hate or promote far right ideologies. Zuckerberg was another one of these powerful billionaires who has been using his owned platforms of Facebook and Instagram to start pushing fascism and spreading hate.

A little over a week before the inauguration, Zuckerberg rolled out changes to the Meta platforms in the name of “free speech”, when in actuality, a lot of the phrases that are allowed now are blatantly hateful. His change in philosophy is not particularly surprising either as he has always been extremely spineless and will change his opinions to match how the political tides change.

Bezos is as anti-worker and anti-union as they come, and his efforts to stop his workers from unionizing are not being discussed enough. Using law enforcement to break up worker strikes and attempting to flood out workers goes beyond his disgusting work in politics. His anti-worker actions are morally bankrupt and the fact that the media has them covered up is gross.

All of these billionaires do not represent who the average person is, and they especially do not represent what an average American wants. It is not just politics anymore, it’s about who is rich and who is not. Once people come to realize that, then maybe this nation can heal.