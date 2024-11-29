Donald Trump’s victory is a damning indictment on this nation

Donald Trump, who undermined the whole 2024 election multiple times, is going to be the next president of the United States.

He is a fascist, the nation as a whole knows what he has done and what he is capable of doing. His campaign was a complete trainwreck and he shot himself in the foot every week, but despite all that, he still won.

With all that said, I can wholeheartedly say that the Harris campaign was a failure for a multitude of reasons, which is a massive part as to why the election turned out the way it did.

To start with, Biden dropped out far too late, which in turn, gave the Harris Campaign only a little over 100 days to act. Not only was the campaign rushed but the campaign felt like it was riding the coattails of the Biden administration.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite all the issues with the campaign, I still found Harris to be a significantly better candidate than Trump.

Even looking back at how he was in 2016, he was significantly more coherent then than he is today, where he looks like a shell of his former self and goes on long, unintelligible rants talking about Arnold Palmer.

This time, his campaign was mainly focused on hate. Normally this would sound cliché but his main solution is his choice for vice president, J.D. Vance who was for pro housing shortages for mass deportation, it’s hard not to say the campaign didn’t orbit around hatred.

He ran blatantly transphobic ads with the infamous “Kamala is for they/them, Trump is for you” that were on air frequently and served to just alienate people for being different. He used fascist language throughout the campaign with him saying immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.” He went as far to say, “I need the kind of generals Hitler had,” which was extremely alarming.

Quotes like these do him no favors as well as the many things he has said similar before this election. Despite these facts, it still did not matter because people still voted for him. It’s very clear that after taking office, Trump and the people he appointed want to enact harmful changes to the country.

The most alarming of the bunch is that he wants to remove the Department of Education. Trump said part of the plan is to “teach children to love their country not hate their country,” which is extremely misleading.

When learning about the history of this country, it’s important to remember that the country has done both great and heinous things. There is a massive difference between ‘being taught to hate the country’ and ‘being taught to be critical of the country’s past and future decisions.’ When a person in power goes after education, or any sort of history, you can smell fascism.

One other reason he was elected was because people want the economy to improve. Despite this, his past has shown otherwise with many of the tariffs he imposed causing more harm than good and driving up prices for the average consumer.

Different businesses are buying foreign materials now, rather than waiting for Trump to come into office because the tariffs raised the prices for them and the consumers.

Saying that China will pay for the tariffs is a blatant lie too, because it makes him seem like he is holding them accountable, when in reality, they don’t care about the tariffs and have no reason to pay for them. His presidency is built off of lies and blatant racism, making it all the more baffling that he is now back in office.

He is the first convicted felon to be president, but it seems that it doesn’t matter to those who voted for him. Felons, by law, cannot vote, but apparently they can be in the highest office position in the country.

This election told the world that the people of the United States are completely fine with letting such a morally bankrupt man run this country.