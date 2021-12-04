Tis’ the season to shop in -person

Christmas is just around the corner and the big question is what should we do: in-person shopping or online shopping?

In-person shopping is the way to go. Going physically to the store would give you the chance to try on clothes before buying. Test out the item. You get to look at the shoes you have been wanting to get for a while and try them on, and see how they feel. You can’t do these things online.

Going in-person allows you to buy an item on the spot without having to wait days or weeks for it to arrive. Plus, if you want the item to arrive quickly, you would have to pay extra money for it.

Additionally, you choose in-person shopping because you save the hassle of returning items. When you go in the store you can try on all of your items, but when you’re shopping online you can’t do that. If you don’t like the item you ordered online, you would have to start the process of returning it.

You would have to contact the store that you would like to return the item to, then go to the post office and ship it out yourself. Another possibility is that you would have to go there physically and return the item. So what was the point of online shopping in the first place?

Online shopping can range from having big discounts to having first dibs on items you’ve been wanting. But why shop online? You can’t try stuff on. You can’t test stuff.

Customer advice is also a big reason why people should favor in-person shopping. You get to ask questions to a professional that works there. If you want to buy electronics and are unsure about an item, you can ask in the store.

You always want to find the best Christmas gifts for your family and there’s no better way to do it than in-person shopping.