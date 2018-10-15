Tech Talk with Mark David Magat: Comparing Apples to Androids

The drastic rise in price of the new iPhones has caused Apple customers to look for other, cheaper solutions in the Android space.

Back in June 2007, the first iPhone was released at the base price of $500. For 2007, that was a lot to ask for for a cell phone. Now that Apple has grown to the empire that is it is, they have become more ambitious with their prices, but not with the technology inside their phones.

The new top model iPhone XS Max are upwards of $1449 in the U.S on the Apple website. While there are many advantages with the new phones, asking customers to pay a premium price for a device that, once you look at it, will become obsolete within a year, is rather insulting.

On the topic of iPhones not being wallet friendly, people may run to the iPhone XR due to it being one of the lowest prices for iPhones for the past few years. But once you really think about it, there are phones with similar specifications for a fraction of the price.

Also, once you look at the specifications of the base iPhone XS, which Apple is asking the customers to pay close to $1000 for, you come to realize that it has mid-range technology inside of it. For example, the battery capacity of the XS is smaller than the now normal 3000 mAh. For a phone that is supposed to be more powerful, this isn’t reassuring.

But the issue doesn’t just stay with Apple. Samsung has also started asking customers to pay a premium price for phones that don’t really make that much sense when considering the specifications.

Of course specifications aren’t everything. Real world performance can show more than Geekbench scores. But even when considering this, Apple is asking you to pay for a slight update, but with the price of a whole new phone. When you really think about it, this phone will become old technology within the next year.

Apple and other big name phone companies have adopted this new way of earning money while smaller companies have stayed customer-oriented, and more importantly, wallet-friendly. Phones such as the OnePlus 6 and the Pocophone F1 stay way below the $700 price range. In the case of the Pocophone, it’s well below the $500 range.

Of course, if you’re coming from the Apple ecosystem, it’ll take some time to adjust to the Android space, but you’ll soon find Android has some really helpful features that Apple devices lack, and also save money in the process.

In this economy, money isn’t simply an item to throw away every year to these big name phone companies that Apple has heavily influenced, such as Samsung. The only way we can make them change is speaking with our wallets and not pay an obscene price for a phone.