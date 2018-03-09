All political views are my own Mommy and daddy can only teach and choose so much, the political views that you hold should not be one of them.Parents are responsible for teaching ki...

The youth will set us free If you watched the Sunrise, Florida town hall, you must understand our anger and frustration. On Wednesday, Feb. 21, survivors of the Stoneman Douglas...

Wakanda forever. Feminism and diversity forever. Marvel’s “Black Panther” is a huge feminist success. One of the things that is so special about the film, in fact, is that it is cen...