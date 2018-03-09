The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Artistic license, Opinions

Oh, sorry

Clayborne Go, Guest contributerMarch 9, 2018 • 28 viewsLeave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Artistic license

More than Migos
More than Migos
Time’s up
Time’s up
Two types of people
Two types of people
Done with the semester
Done with the semester
Love Game
Love Game

Other stories filed under Opinions

All political views are my own

Mommy and daddy can only teach and choose so much, the political views that you hold should not be one of them.Parents are responsible for teaching ki...

Video games’ ultimate boss battle
Video games’ ultimate boss battle
The youth will set us free

If you watched the Sunrise, Florida town hall, you must understand our anger and frustration. On Wednesday, Feb. 21, survivors of the Stoneman Douglas...

Wakanda forever. Feminism and diversity forever.

Marvel’s “Black Panther” is a huge feminist success. One of the things that is so special about the film, in fact, is that it is cen...

Less guns more laws

The U.S. is one of the countries with the highest gun homicides rates, while other countries in Asia and Europe have lower gun homicides rates. Sadly,...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Oh, sorry

    Opinions

    Video games’ ultimate boss battle

  • Oh, sorry

    Features

    Take a hike

  • Oh, sorry

    Features

    The Museum of Ice Cream

  • Oh, sorry

    Baseball

    De Anza blasts past Skyline

  • Oh, sorry

    Focal Point

    “Fortnite Battle Royale,” everyone’s new favorite game

  • Oh, sorry

    Opinions

    Political presence on the wrong platform

  • Oh, sorry

    Features

    Grappling with interracial dating in the modern age

  • Oh, sorry

    Focal Point

    Selena Gomez meets #MeToo

  • Oh, sorry

    Features

    Searching for stability

  • Oh, sorry

    Features

    5 tips on how to be a photographer

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Oh, sorry