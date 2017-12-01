The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Columns, Opinions, The View From Here

Hail and farewell

Adreana Estigoy, TSV Editor in ChiefDecember 1, 2017 • 44 viewsLeave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






As the Fall semester comes to an end we say goodbye to students who are leaving us: whether they are transferring, graduating or just moving on for whatever reason. We celebrate all of your effort and dedication.

Many tragic things took place during these past few months and it has been a trying time for not just locals, but all citizens on a national level. We’ve had fires, shootings, and sexual harassment and assault controversies on every level: Hollywood, to our schools, and congressmen and women.

Through all of this, it’s time to move on and celebrate our students doing bigger and better things with their newfound skills. We must remember that growth is good, and to not be afraid of change. Keep in mind that you’re never far from help. Even here on campus, there are advocates whose job it is to help you meet your next career goal, or find a new prospective job to go with that new degree.

Skyline will be going through many changes in 2018 and beyond, structurally and internally as well. New, shiny buildings and parking lots will be erected in place of old ones.

As these changes happen, I have just one suggestion for students and faculty alike: Take a breather and just be in the moment.

A collegiate experience for students and faculty alike can be nothing more than a series of schedules and a blur of moments, especially at a commuter school such as Skyline where students are in-and-out constantly. But before you know it, all of the work will be over in the blink of an eye and you’ll be exactly where you planned you would be, at the precipice of where you are and where you want to be.

2018 is a new year and holds something exciting to look forward to for everyone. But don’t forget to enjoy the holidays, because what is winter break if not a much needed reprieve from the mental fatigue of cramming multitudes of information into our brains day after day?

In conclusion, congratulations, Skyline. Dream on. Rock on. Keep on.

 

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Columns

Hide your kids, hide your wife

“Hide yo kids, hide yo wife, and hide yo husband cause they raping everybody out here.” Never has a meme been more relevant. This meme is ti...

“A Lot More Important Problems Than Sri Lanka”

Hollywood glamorizes violence as appealing in its’ rage and aggression. Everyone’s certainly heard the phrase, “red-blooded maleR...

Same sh*t different day

Sexual assault is the Jack-in-the-Box of the world. It happens, then goes away only to be repeated on another day, another street, and by another pers...

“These violent delights have violent ends”

The wild, wild west is back, and it’s not a good thing. Unlike in “Westworld”, the popular HBO show that takes place in a Western setting, it ha...

The View From Here: Shameless in Legacy

“If you would not be forgotten as soon as you are dead, either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.” - Benjamin Franklin ...

Other stories filed under Opinions

Editorial: Higher education under attack with new legislation
Editorial: Higher education under attack with new legislation
Don’t tax me for my period
Don’t tax me for my period
Christmas: Toys vs Tablets
Christmas: Toys vs Tablets
Done with the semester
Done with the semester
Journalism needs resuscitation
Journalism needs resuscitation

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Hail and farewell