The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Columns, Opinions, The View From Here

“A Lot More Important Problems Than Sri Lanka”

Adreana EstigoyNovember 13, 2017 • 50 viewsLeave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Hollywood glamorizes violence as appealing in its’ rage and aggression. Everyone’s certainly heard the phrase, “red-blooded male”. It refers to virility, but it also has an unspoken side that is an aggressive rage, that boils underneath the surface. In American Psycho, a classic cult film, the protagonist is a high-profile white-collar man who is also a serial killer by night. Portrayals like this are what we find entertaining, until it turns into reality.

In America’s history, aggression has led us to major massacres, sans guns. Before guns there were muskets and before muskets there were knives, and spears. Before and after the Civil War, cowboys and Native Americans were killing each other over land and sovereignty. Man’s obsession with power and control is nothing new, all that has changed are the tools in his toolbox. After all, we might be debating one day on whether or not it’s moral to use contagions as warfare-play.

After the Texas church shooting, the public are shaking their fists at gun owners and the National Rifle Association (NRA), when what we really should be talking about is mental health. In every instance, where there’s a shooting, the perpetrator has had a personal vendetta that they end up taking out on someone else, or a whole multitude of innocents. The phrase,“Guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” comes to mind. Especially since the man who took down the shooter, was indeed another person wielding a gun.

Yes, we can crack down on the sale of guns and the banning of assault rifles in the U.S. But will it work? No. There will always be a back alley or another channel for people to find these things, and where there’s a will, there’s certainly a way.

Even in a workplace, corporate setting, it pays off to appear cold-blooded, and aggressive. Half of the country voted for Donald Trump because they thought he would police the country better than the police itself.

This is one of the reasons that many people used in wanting to prevent women from entering the military claiming that male-only, testosterone-filled aggression is the one thing that maintains the integrity of the organization.

Can aggression be a good thing? Yes, it’s funneled into something else. Hockey is a whole sport that’s based on aggression. Music, as well, is best when it’s full of emotion, whether that be anger, sadness or joy.

Will America ever be less aggressive of a nation? Probably not. We were founded on the heels of a rebellion, told England to go f*ck itself, and the we dumped all of their tea into the harbor. People came here, angry that they were being persecuted for believing in a certain religion. The goal is to be able to take that aggression and turn it into something constructive: a business idea, a goal, a hit single, or an American dream.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Columns

Same sh*t different day

Sexual assault is the Jack-in-the-Box of the world. It happens, then goes away only to be repeated on another day, another street, and by another pers...

“These violent delights have violent ends”

The wild, wild west is back, and it’s not a good thing. Unlike in “Westworld”, the popular HBO show that takes place in a Western setting, it ha...

The View From Here: Shameless in Legacy

“If you would not be forgotten as soon as you are dead, either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.” - Benjamin Franklin ...

Don’t Blame it on Becky

We tend to judge people based on what language they speak and who they may or may not pray to based on their looks, and now, some go so far as to assu...

Kaepernick knelt into free agency
Kaepernick knelt into free agency

Other stories filed under Opinions

Love Game
Love Game
Blackface is never okay

Incidents This past Halloween, several people dressed up as NFL football player, Colin Kaepernick. One costume in particular though, consisted of a...

Crystals instill peace of mind
Crystals instill peace of mind
The misconceptions society has toward atheism
The misconceptions society has toward atheism
Outraged? Mad? Worried about our country?Take Action – Be a Voter!

Becoming a voter is the essential first step towards activism. Voting is taking a stand at the poll, where it really matters. Every single vote is sig...

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
“A Lot More Important Problems Than Sri Lanka”