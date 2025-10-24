District officials address community concerns over immigration enforcement in local areas

Over 100 federal agents — including U.S. Customs and Border protections — were expected to arrive at a Coast Guard base on Thursday, Oct. 23, as part of the U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to crack down on immigration in the region with a focus on San Francisco, according to a report from the SF Chronicle.

However, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie released a statement on Thursday, Oct. 23, saying that, in a conversation with Trump, he was told the federal deployment would be called off in San Francisco.

“In that conversation, the president told me clearly that he was calling off any plans for a federal deployment in San Francisco,” Lurie said. “Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem reaffirmed that direction in our conversation this morning.”

As of the time of publishing, it is unclear what this means for the rest of the Bay Area, and whether or not it will be targeted like San Francisco was planned to be. This has prompted concern from attendees of the San Mateo County Community College District (SMCCCD) — many of whom are immigrants, both documented and undocumented.

Statements from District Chancellor Melissa Moreno, as well as the presidents of all three SMCCCD colleges, have been issued: they each echo similar sentiments in their acknowledgment of people’s concerns, and commitment to protecting their students.

The College of San Mateo (CSM) President Manuel Alejandro Perez was the first to issue a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 22, acknowledging concerns about immigration enforcement and the potential of National Guard deployment, especially around their CSM Coast side location in Half Moon Bay.

Perez said that he is prepared to provide updates and warnings for students should any federal immigration enforcement enter the campus, in accordance with Senate Bill No. 98.

“I will also provide timely updates, relevant resources, and critical information,” Perez said. “In fact, as of Sept. 20, state law mandates educational institutions to notify their communities when federal immigration enforcement is on campus. We are prepared to act on this new mandate, if the need arises, to keep you informed.”

Perez also said that the district is in dialogue with local officials, community leaders, and San Mateo County in order to stay prepared for issues together.

Moreno followed up with a statement on Thursday, Oct. 23, saying that the SMCCCD currently had no additional information on potential immigration enforcement action in the region, but reassuring the community in her commitment to warn them in the event that any anti-immigration action does take place in the county.

“I have promised you that if ICE attempts to enter our campuses or actually comes on campus (including our offsite locations), we will send RAVE alerts (sign up) and activate our response protocol. If we become aware that ICE is in San Mateo County, I will communicate via email,” Moreno said. “At this point, we have no information beyond what you are hearing in local news media, and we do not expect that ICE will come to our campuses. We will continue to monitor this very closely and stay in touch.”

Moreno also said that state and local policies prohibited the SMCCCD from sharing information about its employees and students, and from giving permission to federal immigration enforcement to access its campuses.

Skyline College President Nathan Carter released a statement later that same day, echoing sentiments from across the district and making an effort to encourage understanding for students and faculty who may be affected by the current events.

“Faculty and classified professionals, please extend understanding to students who may be distracted, anxious, or absent. I would ask management do the same if an employee needs to take leave for personal reasons,” Carter said.

Carter further emphasized Skyline as an institution he believes can help people get through these uncertain times.

“Students, please take care of yourselves and of one another. Ask for help if you need it,” Carter said. “None of us is at our best when we carry fear alone, and here at Skyline, no one has to due to the resources we have.”