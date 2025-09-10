ASSC shares their goals and objectives for the fall semester

Following the election of their staff near the end of 2025’s spring semester, the Associated Students of Skyline College (ASSC) are planning to hold more events, create a sense of community on campus, and help students create long-lasting memories.

ASSC Senator Frank Presto talked about how he has been learning to be a leader and representative of the student body, and that it is especially important for them to represent the underserved communities of the campus, given the current political climate.

“I’m learning more things about leadership, like representing our student body properly and making sure that everyone has a voice on campus,” Presto said. “Especially any type of populations that feel like they’re underserved or not heard, and given the environment that we’re in, whether that be like off campus, politically, or on campus.”

In addition to representing the student body, Presto also said that events have been a point of focus for the ASSC, with their main goal being to create experiences that bring people together so they can make memories on campus.

“It’s more about building that experience and having a memorable moment for the student to take with them,” Presto said.

ASSC Vice-President Jarred Morris Ramos said that the ASSC’s priority is to make sure students feel safe and welcome on campus.

“As a council [our goal] is making sure that all students still feel welcome and they still feel safe on campus as well. I think that’s a big priority for us, just making sure that students are feeling seen,” Morris said.

ASSC President William Oo similarly said that his priority is to create a sense of community on the campus, with the hopes that students will feel more welcomed and accepted, and that their memories of Skyline will last long after they’ve left.

“If and when we transfer, I think having heard from different experiences, from peers and friends, just having that connection that hopefully will last throughout our career, our lives, and just having that sense of community,” Oo said. “You don’t have to feel that you’re alone in terms of your self-identity or culture. It’s just we are here, and we have a space for you to be yourself.”