ASCC election campaigning week comes to an end

The Associated Students of Skyline College (ASSC) held its 2025-2026 student body election campaign between Monday, April 14 and Friday, April 18. Voting starts the week of April 21.

ASSC is the student government that represents Skyline students, representing students at district meetings and providing resources for students on campus.

One candidate, Jarred Morris, who’s running for ASSC Vice President, said his experience as Skyline Organization and Club Council (SOCC) liaison helped prepare him for the role.

“Knowing I’m one of the more experienced people coming into this, I’m reflecting on how the people in the current council … guided us,” Morris said. “Taking that and my experiences right now and learning how I will pass it on to (the next council), spreading the culture and making sure everyone is aware of what to do.”

Morris said faculty helped encourage him to run, absolving him of doubts about his qualifications going into the election.

“Faculty sometimes are the main motivators …they’ll be reminding you, ‘Oh yeah,this is what you want to do,’” Morris said. “They’re also that inspiration that you look towards, where it’s like … ‘Yeah, this is why I do it.’”

ASSC senator Alexander Eberhard also said faculty supported the student government during this election, sharing its election packet with students.

“Our election packets came out relatively late compared to last year, because we’re revising the Constitution; we had to get that passed first before we could send out the packets, so people know what the heck they’re doing,” Eberhard said.. “We had to really rush advertising the packets.”

“Having seen a lot of packets, it was cool to see different faculty members really co-sign for a certain student,” Student Life and Leadership manager Alvin Macaldo-Gubatina, who works closely with ASSC, said. “That lets me know that they believe in the student.”

Macaldo-Gubatina also said that they may have to extend the voting period because of problems with Formstack.

“Our (administration’s) original timeline is from Monday to Thursday, but since this came up we might be able to extend that,” Macaldo-Gubatina said. “We’re not sure yet, just depending on what it says to get the Formstack out.”