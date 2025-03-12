Window shatters in Building 8 due to high wind speeds

High speed winds caused a window to shatter during English professor Michael Cross’ class on Wednesday afternoon in Room 8-118.

Cross recounted the experience of the window shattering as class had just begun.

“We had just started class and opened the window. The wind just came through, woooosh! Slammed the window and the glass spread across class,” Cross said.

No students were directly beneath the window as it shattered, and the class was evacuated to another classroom as everyone was checked for glass shards. No students reported getting hit by the glass, according to Cross.

Maintenance and public safety arrived on the scene quickly, cleaning up the glass shards and fastening wooden boards around the window frame to keep it enclosed. In relation to calling the public safety line, Cross shared his concerns about the line itself.

“When you call public safety it goes to a district number first, which I think is dumb,” Cross said. “Because if there’s something dangerous that happens on campus like a shooter is on campus, you call public safety, it goes to a district office. They have to call the college to connect with the team that’s on the college. I personally would prefer that number to go directly to college.”

Cross pointed to the age of the buildings on campus as a major reason why the window shattered.

“These buildings are old and we can only update buildings so quickly and in a certain order. They can only do so much at a time. But certainly I think that part of the problem is that the joint to the window was old enough to where it wasn’t really holding the window open,” Cross said.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory warning for the Bay Area throughout Wednesday until 8 p.m. The advisory warns that winds could reach 20 to 30 miles per hour and wind gusts reaching up to 55 miles per hour.

The class will return to session in Room 8-118 on Friday.