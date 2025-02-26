San Mateo County to vote on Measure A in special election

San Mateo County residents are currently voting on Measure A for the Board of Supervisors to remove the current sheriff, which if passed would remove Sheriff Christina Corpus, from service.

On the authority of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Corpus has served the public since 1995. She began her time as a correctional officer in 2002, before being sworn in as the 26th Sheriff of San Mateo County in Jan. 2023. She is the first female Sheriff of the County since its founding in 1856, and also one of the first Latina Sheriffs in California.

According to the official voter information pamphlet, voting for Measure A would add Section 412.5 (the removal of an elected sheriff for cause) to Article IV of the Charter of the County of San Mateo. Should the measure be voted in, it will grant the Board of Supervisors the jurisdiction to remove the sheriff from office; Sheriff Corpus would be given the opportunity to defend her alleged actions and would be served with a written statement explaining the grounds on which she is being removed.

Accusations against Sheriff Corpus include “stealing county funds, failing to perform official duties, falsifying documents, creating an abusive work environment, using racial and homophobic slurs, obstructing an official investigation, and handing control of office to an unqualified individual that she had an inappropriate relationship with,” according to the official voter information pamphlet.

Proponents of Measure A and removing Sheriff Corpus say that San Mateo County deserves a leader who will uphold the law, can be held accountable, and has integrity. They say voting for Measure A would provide “checks and balances against the sheriff’s unchecked authority,” as stated in the official voter information pamphlet. Additionally, it would acknowledge that the allegations against her could lead to millions of dollars in liabilities and lawsuits against San Mateo County. Currently, those in favor of Measure A have no trust or confidence in the sheriff and believe there should be repercussions for her violation of the law.

Those against Measure A say this to be a political power grab by a few local supervisors; it is reportedly an act of voter suppression that strips voters of the power to elect their own independent sheriff. Opponents say in the pamphlet that Sheriff Corpus has been known to be competent in preventing homicides (down to zero), rape (down 26%), burglaries (down 23%), assaults (down 40%), and theft (down 38%).

Approval from the majority of residents on the March 4 election would add Section 412.5 to the San Mateo County Charter and would give the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove the Sheriff following a four-fifths vote.

