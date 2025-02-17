Skyline reacts to Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle DEI

President Donald Trump’s dismantling of federal and institutional Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs has left the Skyline community concerned about the safety and future of curriculums and programs.

Hours after his second inauguration, President Trump signed multiple executive orders aimed at disbanding federal DEI programs, and undoing the previous administration’s equity initiatives. According to the White House, Executive Order 14173 (2025) called for the dismantling of Biden-era federal DEI programs, along with the directing of federal agencies to scrutinize funding for institutions which preserve DEI programs that it deems “discriminatory.”

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs are policies and measures undertaken by institutions such as businesses or schools that try to foster a welcoming and encouraging environment for all people regardless of identity.

Assistant professor Mustafa Popal defined DEI programs as looking at the inequities and inequality which exists in American society and asking how to create a safer and more comprehensive environment for everyone.

“DEI is a concept [that asks] how do you embed diversity, equity and inclusion along racial, gender, sexual orientation, things of that nature within organizations, corporations, or education?” said Popal.

Coordinator for AANHPI and advisor for SAGA, Allen Ocampo, said that he believes that DEI helps create a space for people from marginalized communities to address what they need.

“For me, [DEI is] really liberation, it’s freedom, it’s freedom for all marginalized people, it’s freedom from white supremacy, freedom from capitalism, etc,” Ocampo said. “So when we talk about DEI, obviously for me it’s understanding the inequities that we’ve normalized in our society.”

Ocampo stated that he was previously manager at the now defunct Equity Institute at Skyline which focused on community-based equity and social justice work. Reflecting on the closure of the Equity Institute, he stressed the importance of continuing the work even if institutions disappear.

“Just because a department doesn’t exist, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t work to be done,” Ocampo said.

English professor and coordinator of the Honors Transfer Program, Janice Sapigao recalled the fear that an undocumented student of hers had during Trump’s first term, as an example of how these policies that are taking down DEI could discourage students from pursuing higher education.

“The student was just afraid that Trump, after he was inaugurated the first time around, that ICE would come to campus, that he would be subjected to deportation, and he would leave his family in America behind,” Sapigao said.

Sapigao said that many of her current students were concerned about extended family members who are undocumented.

“Here at Skyline, the conversations I’ve had with some students, they’re worried about family members who might be in or from mixed status households,” Sapigao said.

Sapigao additionally spoke about how the federal demand to shut down DEI programs around the country could harm students at Skyline through lack of funding.

“I think that students are harmed because certain programs might be shut down,” Sapigao said. “Certain events that students can expect to feel welcome or as if they belong on campus, some of those things may be taken away. I think there will be a lack of funding and lack of opportunities too.”

Skyline College is committed to a framework of social justice and equity written within its mission statement. However, Popal said he has concerns about the administration’s ability to stand up for these values with the pressure of the Trump administration’s DEI crackdown.

“I question whether we have the will to fully protect that goal. I think we’re in a better place than a lot of other places around this country, but I question the spine of folks in this district,” Popal said. “To see if pressure comes, does their spine bend and break or do they have true fortitude to stand up and at what cost are they willing to fight?”

Professor of ethnic studies and Daly City Mayor Roderick Daus-Magbual said that the federal order is upsetting, but he remains hopeful that people will fight for what is taken away in the case of a federal backlash.

“I know [federal backlash] is probably going to be coming up the pipeline. Especially teaching ethnic studies, teaching about race, teaching about gender and sexuality,” Daus-Magbual said.