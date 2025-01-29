STEM MESA offers free 3D printing program at Skyline

This week on Jan. 27, Maker Monday held a 3D design and 3D printing workshop in Building 7, room 310.

Marco Wehrfritz, the professor in charge of Maker Monday, said that they have been doing this program for a couple of semesters sponsored by MESA.

“Here in the STEM area and the Fab Lab, you all make space with [the] idea to make technologies we have here in Fab Lab —3D printing, laser cutting, electronics, soldering, Arduino programming— available or introduce them to new students,” Wehrfritz said.

Wehrfritz said this program consists of a series of workshops every other week on Monday and Friday, students come in and use the equipment from 10am-4pm for free.

He also said that students don’t have to have prior knowledge on programming or 3D modeling to learn them.

“I have students from business and biology, you don’t have to be an engineer to do that here… the workshops here are also for highschool students… so [you] don’t have to have algebra or physics… you can come here as a freshman and learn this [like] any other [student],” Wehrfritz said.

Wehrfritz said that the technology is very approachable, and wants to keep it that way.

“3D printing is common technology used in so many start-ups or so many companies nowadays, and if you get a chance to learn that here, to use it, it’s for your benefit,” Wehrfritz said.

“I’ve always had past experience with… minor electrical engineering or soldering and reboarding, and I’ve always thought that was fun, but I didn’t really know that there were events where you could practice it or just do your own thing [in Skyline],” Skyline student, Max McCambridge said.

McCambridge said that he’s going to roll with it and see what pops up because there is a lot of stuff available other than 3D printing, like laser cutting in the features.

“I think it’s going to be really fun to try stuff with that,” McCambridge said.

McCambridge said that he thinks it’s really easy for people to want to get into it.

“It’s actually really simple,” McCambridge said. “A lot of this stuff just looks intimidating because it’s phase one, but it’s very user friendly.”