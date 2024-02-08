Students+on+Black+History+Month

February 1 marked the beginning of Black History Month, which was started in 1976 by United States President Gerald R. Ford. Ford hoped that the month would encourage the public to focus more on the history of African American people. However, Ford did not invent the idea of the celebration in whole.

“Negro History Week,” as it was first called, was started by Carter G. Woodson in 1925. Inspired by other African American intellectuals, he hoped that the week would catch on.

Woodson started pushing for the study of Black history after being barred from attending a conference by the American Historical Association despite being a paying member according to the NAACP.

Many groups and organizations around Skyline College have events planned acknowledging that it is Black History Month.

Throughout the month, the school will offer a free annual physical exam in Building 19 that focuses on addressing common health concerns found in Black communities such as asthma and high blood pressure.

Other Skyline programs are celebrating the month as well. The Black Student Union (BSU) and the Associated Students of Skyline College (ASSC) are hosting a movie screening.

“We make special decorations and posters,” says Joren Moreno, an instructional aid at The Learning Center.

Some people have already gotten started, as the Women’s Mentoring and Learning Academy (WMLA) has already had a meeting to commemorate the date.

“Celebrating African American women at college,” was the purpose of the meeting according to Walter Manuofetoa, a PSE for a Strong Workforce. The Women’s Mentoring and Learning is an organization at Skyline College that supports women who go to community college.

“We seek to accomplish this mission by providing women in the SMCCCD, who take classes at Skyline College, with social and academic support via individual, group, and peer mentoring, and through leadership development opportunities,” says WMLA’s webpage on Skyline College’s official website.

Black History Month is not just a day for big organizations, famous people or special events; individuals feel it too.

“I used to do them a lot in school…” said Pedro Barrera, a Skyline Student who studies respiration technology, when asked if he had any events or other things to do planned for the month.

However, that doesn’t mean the time period isn’t important to him. Barrera, who is Afro-Latino, feels a sense of pride during the month-long holiday.

“Heck yeah I’m proud,” Barrera said when asked if he feels pride during the month. “This isn’t a once a year sort of thing.”

“Being Black and being an Afro Latino, I feel proud every day,” said Barrera.

Though the name might imply otherwise, Black History Month, to some people, lasts longer than February.