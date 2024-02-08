Increase+in+food+and+housing+insecurity+in+California+college+students

Survey reveals “shocking” rise in food and housing insecurity in CA college students.

Students struggle to pay for food and housing more than ever before.

As the foggy morning sky slowly brightens, 19-year-old Brendan Alvarez mentally prepares himself for the day. He’s balancing multiple part-time jobs and wants to become a nurse in the future. Like many people living in the Bay Area, Alvarez dedicates a great portion of his time to work in order to pay for basic needs.

However, Alvarez is experiencing extra hardship in being able to acquire such needs. It’s a reality that has become more widespread for California’s community college students. He is facing profound housing insecurity and has been sleeping at homeless shelters or in his car for the past week.

Story continues below advertisement

“I signed up for spring classes but I am not sure if that’s a possibility unless I find somewhere to stay on the Peninsula.”

When students struggle to obtain basic necessities, it’s difficult to give sufficient attention to academics. The high cost of living and inflation since the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a dramatic increase in food and housing insecurity for college students in California, according to a 2023 survey on food and housing conducted by the California Student Aid Commission (CSAC).

The survey found that 65% of community college students are experiencing housing insecurity while 64% are experiencing food insecurity. In contrast, the 2018-19 Student Expenses and Resources Survey conducted by the CSAC identified housing insecurity at 36% and food insecurity at 39%.

“The results of this year’s survey are shocking and demonstrate that the basic needs crisis is intensifying and persistent for students across all segments of higher education,” wrote CSAC Executive Director Marlene L. Garcia in the survey’s introductory letter.

While food insecurity has become a more widespread concern affecting all college students across the state, housing insecurity is greatest among those at community college. Even though community college can be appealing for students who don’t have the option to move out of their parents house, rent for those living with parents has sharply increased throughout California, according to the 2023 CSAC survey.

“I live with my parents to help save money. Even though I don’t pay rent, I pay with my mental health,” said Skyline biotech major Grace Liu. “I would like to move out, but in reality, that would not be a smart move financially. It’s also a lot of responsibility and independence to move out.”

The high cost of living in the Bay Area means that moving out of the parent’s house is more difficult than ever. This leaves many students with limited housing options, according to the CSAC 2023 Food and Housing Survey.

“Most apartments and rentals require people to have a good credit score,” said Christian Sanchez, a second-year engineering student at Skyline. “And getting a spot in affordable housing takes months. Some places ask for proof of income as well.”

Skyline can connect students to community resources like SparkPoint to help secure basic needs. SparkPoint provides students in emergency situations with a two-week stay in a hotel room and directs students on where to find rental listings and affordable housing.

However, some students may hesitate to ask for assistance out of shame and embarrassment.

“Even though it sucks, I have to face the reality,” said Alvarez. “I am waiting for phone calls about options for affordable housing. The Samaritan House and StarVista are helping me.”

As of 2024, eleven community colleges in California offer housing for students in need after receiving funds through the Higher Education Student Housing Grant program. So far none of these campuses are in the Bay Area.

Gradual steps are being taken toward establishing affordable living spaces for Bay Area community college students. In June 2023, The College of San Mateo was granted $55.8 million to help build a housing facility with 310 beds below market rate.

However, uncertainty with the state’s budget has left many California Community Colleges reluctant to spend the money right away. Their hesitancy stems out of fear of the state asking to take it back, which could happen in the case of an economic downturn.

“I wish the housing project would move faster, but I don’t think I’ll be seeing it come to fruition by the time I transfer,” said Sanchez.

As for food assistance, SparkPoint also provides free groceries by appointment after submitting an online order form. There is drive-thru food distribution every Friday from 3-5 p.m. in partnership with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley. CSM also hosts drive-thru groceries every Friday from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

Some students have gotten EBT cards through CalFresh to help cover the cost of groceries. Eligible students get about $234 each month. Ryan Harrison, a second-year anthropology student at Skyline, has an EBT card through CalFresh.

“It’s been helpful to have it. But I feel bad for my friends who I think need it more than me but don’t qualify,” said Ryan.