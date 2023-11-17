Rampant misuse of Adderall creates risks for students

Joshua Stokes Some student test takers use Adderall for increased focus.

When prescribed, Adderall is normally used to treat those with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy but has developed into a concerning conversation when unprescribed Adderall lands in the hands of students to affect their academic life using it to enhance their performances in and out of the classroom.

Adderall use is extremely prevalent among high school students as well as college students for the purpose of hyperfocusing on studies to increase their chances of staying up through the night to ace exams and pass their classes.

Students are attracted to the idea of the intense concentration Adderall may bring and the high alertness it grants when you’re mentally locked in doing a task for extended periods of time.

“Adderall helps close and block out everything around you while you prioritize the things you need to get done,” said Krystal Candray, a nursing major at Dominican University. “My cousin is prescribed Adderall for her ADHD and she said it genuinely helps her focus in school.”

With having a few motives for taking Adderall with academic studies being a top priority, there are other reasons for students wanting to get their hands on such a drug.

With Adderall being a stimulant, some users take it to feel more talkative and help them stay up when going to parties and social gatherings.

Adderall use in the hands of those who do not have a prescription can become even more dangerous when consumed and combined with other substances such as alcohol. This mixing of stimulants and depressants could lead to interest in taking harder drugs.

“If students take Adderall unprescribed, I strongly don’t support it because it could do a lot more harm than good and could lead to substance abuse,” said Joie Argenio, a psychology major at the University of Pacific.

She explained that students tend to overlook the downsides and consequences of ingesting Adderall as the appeal of reaching their academic or social goals outweighs the bad.

By taking Adderall, students expose themselves to concerning side effects such as increased heart rate, abdominal pain, depression, dizziness, nausea, and nervousness. The most devastating side effect though, is becoming dependent on it.

“There’s no point in taking Adderall if you’re only going to get addicted and dependent in the end,” said Kelsey Liang, a computer science major at UC Davis.

If students continue to ingest Adderall at high levels, they will develop a harmful dependency. The addiction is incredibly hard to overcome with the multitude of withdrawal symptoms.

“For the students that take prescribed Adderall, I hope that it’s actually helping them but I also hope they find other natural ways to stay focused so they end up not taking Adderall at all,” said Argenio.

Argenio furthered that it is best to seek study tools to help one’s academic success, rather than relying on Adderall. Additionally, she suggested that students utilize free peer tutors that help students learn study methods and time management skills to reach maximum productivity and efficiency.

“Seeking tutoring can go a long way,” said Argenio. “Rather than turn to Adderall, students should turn to their community.”