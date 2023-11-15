SF braces for APEC transportation impacts

Alise Maripuu “No to APEC” protestors march for migrant workers’ rights.

San Francisco braces for transportation impacts and massive protests from APEC.

An estimated 30,000 people are expected to visit San Francisco this week as the city hosts the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17.

The huge event will cause significant traffic delays for commuters and residents. One lane on each side of the Bay Bridge will be closed from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

“People traveling in San Francisco should expect congestion downtown, traffic delays, transit reroutes, delays and crowding on Muni and SF Paratransit during APEC,” according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA).

Transit authorities suggest avoiding traveling to downtown San Francisco for the week. Security checkpoints and traffic detours could make getting around downtown more challenging than ever.

Street closures surrounding the Moscone Center in the South of Market (SoMa) neighborhood will block vehicle access unless inspected. Additional security checkpoints in the area will require identification and bag checks for entry.

“There should also be an expectation of parking restrictions,” said U.S. Secret Service’s APEC Summit Coordinator Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Jeremy Brown during a San Francisco police and Secret Service press conference on Nov. 8.

Every year APEC holds a multinational summit, gathering top leaders from around the world to discuss economic issues. The U.S. is this year’s chosen host. High-profile attendees include China’s President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Because the meeting gathers the heads of state from 21 countries, protests often erupt from various groups with their own agendas. Taking into account the heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, massive demonstrations will place.

“We plan to do everything we can to allow people to protest peacefully, to make sure that the delegates have a great experience, and that people are safe,” said London Breed, the city’s mayor during a press conference.

Protests have already begun. A giant banner reading “Biden and APEC: END FOSSIL FUELS,” was strung across the Bay Bridge Tunnel on Nov. 8.

Thousands of protesters, mostly pro-Palestine, took to the streets on Nov. 12. Other groups came out to protest for climate change, worker’s rights over corporate profits and injustices occurring outside the U.S.

Law enforcement is tightening security measures due to the attendance of VIP guests and in anticipation of mass protests. Police departments from outside countries as well as the Secret Service are working with the San Francisco Police Department for additional help.

“We are very grateful for how closely the Secret Service has worked with us in order to minimize negative impacts to the transit system,” said SFMTA Director of Transportation, Jeffrey Tumlin.

Last year’s APEC summit was hosted in Bangkok, Thailand. It spurred intense and violent protests as well as closing off access to much of the government district. This forced many schools and businesses to shut down operations for several days.

“They had to cancel classes during APEC last year and tell us not to come because it wasn’t safe for us with all the protesting right next to campus,” said Thammasat University student Arun Thongprasom.

This is San Francisco’s biggest diplomatic event since the United Nations was formed here 80 years ago. The days with the biggest protests will take place during the summit from Nov. 14-16.

Although many residents are concerned about APEC’s impact on the city, others are hoping that it can bring attention to serious issues like homelessness.

“I hope that it can be a reminder for everyone that homelessness and drug abuse are serious issues that we all need to take steps to solve,” said Gloria Bustmante, a member of a consulate organizing the week-long event.