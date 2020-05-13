California College Students at Risk of Being Under Counted in the Census

California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley noted during a teleconference meeting that college students tend to be undercounted in the census in California.

Last month, Oakley had a teleconference meeting that was attended by a lot of student journalists, during which he brought up college students, the risk of college students being undercounted in the census in California, and what being in the census does.

“It is important that students are fairly represented by our congressional leadership,” Oakley said. “The resources that we need, and representation, will be impacted by how many people are counted in the 2020 Census.”

According to Public Policy Institute of California’s (PPIC) article “Counting California: Challenges for the 2020 Census” by PPIC Vice President of Research and Senior Fellow Sarah Bohn, PPIC Senior Fellow Eric McGhee, and PPIC Director of Content Strategy Lynette Ubois, many people in California will be at risk for not being counted in the 2020 Census.

“72 percent, in the latest estimates, belong to at least one group that has historically been undercounted in the census,” the article reads. “Hard-to-count communities exist in every part of the state, which means virtually every community must think about how to address the census to ensure an accurate count.”

The California Community College website recommends that students visit the Census website if they have any questions or want more information. They also said that many California Community College students are from communities that tend to be undercounted in the census, but that they are trying to increase the number of said students that are counted.

“These efforts will include Census messaging to colleges and students through various channels including statewide awareness campaign outreach and added leveraging existing partnerships, networks and digital and online resources such as websites and social media,” the California Community College website reads.