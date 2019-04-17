Weekly Briefs: April 18, 2019

Billie Eilish’s Latest Album Skyrockets to Number One and Hasn’t Moved Since

The alternative pop star, Billie Eilish, released her album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WHERE DO WE GO?” on March 29 and ever since the debut, the album soared up to number one on the global music charts. The 17-year-old singer-songwriter has been active on all social media, including Instagram and Twitter, posting videos of her dancing and crying with joy after breaking records with her music. The artist has been performing impromptu shows and has been hosting events such as “The Billie Eilish Experience” in which fan can come and show support for the album and artist as well as take photos in eerie sets that resemble much of Billie’s style and aesthetic. The album itself has not left number one and has also achieved the standing of the most streamed album on iTunes and Spotify.

Hiring Events at Bay Area Locations

Considering the current economy, most Bay Area residents have heard the term “everyone is looking.” Almost every store or business is looking for help or at least for part-time workers. More specifically, Caltrain is still looking to fill over 1,000 positions after a wave of retirements and an increased workload due to the state’s gasoline tax hike. J.C. Penney is also holding several hiring events at the Tanforan Mall location for students, either with or without retail experience, who need a well-paying, part-time position. Both the Caltrain and JcPenny locations are close to campus and both pay a $15.00/hour wage. Another store at Tanforan mall that is searching largely to fill positions is Target. With a wide range of hours and a less physically exhausting position, students can apply for a sales associate or supervisor position either online or obtain an application packet at the store itself.

2019 Operation Clean Sweep

The San Bruno Beautification Task Force is holding an event on May 4 at 9 a.m. that not only helps the environment but helps residents as well. The 2019 Operation Clean Sweep will be held at the San Bruno City Park, starting at the Rotary Pavilion. Anyone is invited to come and help clean up the community park so everyone can enjoy a clean outdoor experience. The event will be held in rain or shine, and anyone who participates will receive a free gift and a free barbecue lunch. To sign up, see the San Bruno government website to add your name to the list of volunteers. People may bring any tools they believe will help such as reacher grabbers and garbage bags and afterward can enjoy a lunch in the park with fellow residents and community members.