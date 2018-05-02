Students react to student elections

With the near conclusion of the spring semester, the student elections are present and expected new leaders will be elected by participating Skyline College students.

Throughout this week and of what is left, Associated Students of Skyline College (ASSC) have been in Building 6 getting students to vote for the student government candidates and encouraging them to vote online before the deadline, Thursday, May 3 at midnight.

There are a total of sixteen candidates running for the available positions for this year’s election.

President candidate:

Michelle Chee

Vice president Candidate:

Sara Benchohra

ASSC Senators candidates:

Khaing Aye

Rayne Frantzen

Thiri Htun

Jacob Korf

Andrea Mendez

Mariegail Mijares

Ovie Matthias Ogege

Ana Giulia Serra

May Myat Noe Tun

Commissioner of Activities:

Margarita Jimenez

Commissioner of Finance:

Pearl Ibeanusi

Ijeoma Okwuosa

Commissioner of Publicity:

Abiodun Foresythe

Student Alyssa Aleman, who didn’t even know about who the candidates were until someone mentioned it to her, shares her perspective on the student elections.

“In my opinion, I do not think it’s a big event because we do not know who these candidates are and what are they for,” Aleman said. “Students are more focused about themselves and finishing school instead of worrying about candidates for a community college.”

Some students like Alyssa Aleman do not feel the need to be interested in the elections when they are feeling overwhelmed with end of the semester deadlines and finals. Some students who do keep up with the school election have some positive ideas for more participation from students in the futures.

Skyline student Erica Bueso who works at the Learning Center gave her perspective about school elections and how future candidates could be more public to promote themselves and the elections.

“It is really about the changes in the school, so getting to know them personally would be good.” Bueso said.

Bueso also elaborated that if they were to take the time to announce themselves, it would help the participation and interest in the election.

Student elections are a way in which students can use their resources to create change within their school or community through events, activities and campaigns that leaders decide to focus on.

“I really want diverse events and Women’s equality focus events,” said Andrea Mendez, candidate for ASSC senator, about the goal she hopes to achieve if she gets elected.

Candidates like Mendez are aiming to benefits students from Skyline College while being able to represent fairly for everyone, from the LGBTQ community to cultural diversity for the Skyline College Campus.

Luciana Castro, Spanish professor at Skyline College, who has voted in U.S. elections understands the importance of voting and participating in elections, whether those are school or national elections. She shares her perspective on why school elections should be looked at by students more.

“Knowing who are the candidates helps you participate and be able to evaluate the options you have,” Castro said. “That way, students can get their voice heard.”