Weekly briefs

Maria Isabel Del Castillo Schmidhuber, TSV News EditorApril 29, 2018 • 48 viewsLeave a Comment

Public domain

Public domain

The cast of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things”, which is set in the 80’s, has started production in Atlanta, Georgia for season three along new cast members: Maya Hawke, Cary Elwes and Jake Busey. Season 3 is expected to premiere at the earliest December 2018 or at the beginning of 2019.

Bill Cosby, American stand-up comedian, actor, musician and author, has been found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault which is sexual assault that does not include rape, for drugging and assaulting victims in the past. He is facing 10 years in prison and is out on bail right now but is expected to stay a home until the sentence hearing.

History was made after North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and South Korea leader Moon Jae-in spent some time together, signing a joint statement which according to The Washington Post said they are, “pledging to work toward their “common goal” of denuclearizing their peninsula”. They also signed a three page “Panmunjom Declaration,” stating that both North and South Korea realizing the common goal of completing “denuclearization” and a “nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.”

