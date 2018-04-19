San Francisco’s race for mayor

On June 5, the people of San Francisco will vote for their new mayor for the next two years.

Since the sudden passing of former Mayor Ed Lee in December 2017, the city of San Francisco has been without a permanent mayor for about seven months. As of December, the acting mayor has been London Breed; she has stepped down since she is one of the candidates for the upcoming elections.

The city mayor has a term of four years and can be re-elected once, but since former Mayor Ed Lee was only two years into his second term, the new mayor that is going to be elected will finish off the rest of the two years from the previous term.

Computer science major and San Francisco resident Jennifer Gili gives her own opinion on what the new mayor of San Francisco should focus on especially in today’s society.

“I think the new mayor should be well aware of gun regulation, and immigration,” Gili said. “They should be proactive in their community, especially with the homeless situation.”

The candidates for the upcoming elections are some of the most diverse people that we have seen in a while. Whether it be race or their job profession, they all do something different for a living.

The eight candidates are a diverse group that have varying lengths of experience in the field of politics. According to a poll by the San Francisco Chronicle, the four candidates that are ahead are Jane Kim, London Breed, Mark Leno and Angela Alioto; all have experience in holding important political seats.

The other candidates running for mayor are activists, volunteers, business consultants, massage therapists and military veterans. However, all eight of them do have one thing on their agenda: continuing to make San Francisco a great city.

While some are thinking about creating new ideas for the city and participating with the community, others like Michelle Bravo are running on the low.

Michelle Bravo is one of the eight candidates, but she is also one of the four candidates that do not have any experience in holding a political position. According to her website, Bravo is a military veteran that served during one of the Gulf Wars, but on other platforms like her website, eosmassage.com, she gives us a different autobiography about herself where she describes herself as an accredited aromatherapist.

Skyline English professor Liza Erpelo lives in San Francisco, but still has not decided who she will vote for.

“This whole race is a mess, honestly that is why I haven’t been paying attention to it,” Erpelo said. “Just from what I am hearing it’s just looks really messy just throwing themselves into the ring.”

These candidates are running to eventually make San Francisco better and this race will decided the future for San Francisco’s next two years at least.